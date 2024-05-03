Drama at the death: How Sunrisers pulled off a heist, by the barest of margins

Another game in the IPL, another night of thrills, fireworks, and as you would have come to expect by now, nail-biting drama. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were the two protagonists, trading blow for blow till the very end. Sunrisers' arsenal of heavy hitters had put up 201 on the board after a wobbly start, but fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag - after first-over ducks for Buttler and Samson - meant Royals were ahead in the chase. With two overs remaining, Royals needed just 20 runs, with five wickets still in hand.

What followed, however, was a manic ending few would have seen coming. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary recorded the action.

20 needed off 12. Cummins will definitely bowl one of these overs. Will Bhuvneshwar bowl the other? Or will it be Unadkat? Looks like we will have to wait another over to find out. Here is Cummins...

18.1, Cummins to Jurel, OUT The Sunrisers Hyderabad are alive! And the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is alive too! Half-volley on the pads. Jurel steps across his stumps and tries to shovel it over deep square leg. The bottom hand comes off ever so slightly, though, and he arrows it to Abhishek, who tracks the ball and holds on to the chance!

Dhruv Jurel c Abhishek Sharma b Cummins 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

Ashwin is the new batter in. RR need 20 off 11

18.2, Cummins to Ashwin, 1 run Angled in full on middle and off. Ashwin goes deep into his crease and works it towards long on. Gets Powell back on strike

18.3, Cummins to Powell, no run Slower delivery dug into the track outside off. Powell swings his bat like an axe but does not make any contact. The crowd finds its voice again!

18.4, Cummins to Powell, no run Nails the wide yorker, and Powell is all at sea. Perhaps he was not expecting it and is too late to bring his bat down. Squirms under the toe-end, and that is another dot

18.5, Cummins to Powell, no run Another slower bumper, just outside off. Powell tries to catch up with it but just cannot come to grips with the change in pace. Three dots in a row. In the penultimate over.

Three fielders behind point in the ring

18.6, Cummins to Powell, SIX runs Powell with a magnificent shot under pressure! Cummins goes for the wide yorker again but bowls it a smidgen shorter than he would have wanted. That allows Powell to get under it and he carves this over deep cover point!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck off the final ball to seal a one-run win for SRH • BCCI

13 off 6. Ashwin on strike. Bhuvneshwar to bowl. So much experience on both ends. Who will triumph? Looks like the over-rate penalty has been imposed too. SRH can only have four fielders outside the ring.

19.1, Bhuvneshwar to Ashwin, 1 run Into the blockhole on middle and leg. Ashwin squeezes it out towards long on

12 off 5. All eyes on Bhuvneshwar and Powell. Does Bhuvneshwar also look for the wide yorker, and does Powell pre-empt it?

19.2, Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 2 runs Yorker on the stumps. Powell flicks it towards long on and Ashwin comes back for the second. The throw goes to the batter's end and Powell makes it too. Not great fielding and decision-making by Jansen. Surely the throw should have gone to Ashwin's end?

19.3, Bhuvneshwar to Powell, FOUR runs Powell with another corker of a boundary! Low full toss wide outside off. Powell predicts it and moves across. Gets down low and laps it through the vacant fine leg region!

6 off 3 now

19.4, Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 2 runs Nails the yorker on off. Powell drills it towards long-off and both batters want two. The throw goes to the batter's end again and the throw is wild too. Two completed easily.

19.5, Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 2 runs Has Powell been run out?! He sprawled across the turf but was that enough?! Spears in a yorker on the pads. Powell whisks it towards deep square leg. He always wants to come back for the second and stretches every sinew of his body to get there. The dive saves him, and Powell is back on strike!

Rovman Powell nearly took Rajasthan Royals home • Mahesh Kumar / AP Photo

Plenty of running repairs for Powell. He seemed to hurt himself but the adrenaline would be pumping right now. All he wants is to take RR home here. The umpire steps in and asks Powell and the rest of the RR contingent on the field to hurry up

Bhuvneshwar has had plenty of time to think about this last ball now. What does he bowl? Does Powell stay still or does he move around his crease?

2 off 1. Here we go!