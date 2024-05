Aussies at the IPL: Starc takes four, Stoinis stands up, cool-headed Cummins

There have been promising signs for Australia's World Cup campaign throughout this IPL. But the batting form of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green remain slight areas of concern. Green had shown some signs last week with bat and ball that had coincided with his inclusion in the final 15 for the World Cup. But he and Maxwell missed out again this week as Royal Challengers Bengaluru almost botched the unlosable chase against Gujarat Titans . Green again bowled nicely taking 1 for 28 from his four overs as RCB bowled GT out for 147 in Bengaluru. A blistering innings from skipper Faf du Plessis gave RCB the perfect platform to cruise to victory. They were 103 for 3 in the eighth over when Maxwell walked out for his first bat in the tournament since he effectively dropped himself on form in early April. It was the perfect chance to get some pressure-free time in the middle and notch 20-odd not out with Virat Kohli at the other end. He clipped his first ball for four through midwicket with neat timing after making an unusual pre-delivery movement to open himself up. He then needlessly heaved his third delivery straight to deep square. Green then walked out and sliced a short wide offering from Josh Little to deep third second ball. Kohli fell in the following over as RCB had slumped from 99 for 1 to 117 for 6. But Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh steadied to guide them home. Maxwell has scored 36 runs from 37 balls for the tournament in seven innings at an average of 5.14. Green has at least contributed 112 runs from 89 balls at 18.66 with a 37 not out. Both men would love to find some touch in the final three games.