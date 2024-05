IPL 2024 playoffs: KKR take on SRH in Qualifier 1, RCB-RR clash in Eliminator

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come into the first qualifier as table-toppers , the first time they've finished the league phase at No. 1. They finished three points clear of anyone else on the table, despite having their last two games washed out. Will they be refreshed, or rusty? If SRH are any example to go by, a break from the cricket is a good thing: they came in after a 10-day break - partly down to the schedule and partly down to the weather - and aced a chase of 215 on Sunday against Punjab Kings. This was only the second time in IPL 2024 that SRH won a game chasing.