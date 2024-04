Sunrisers Hyderabad's total at the end of the sixth over is now the highest in the powerplay in men's T20 cricket (where ball-by-ball data is available). They broke the record held by Nottinghamshire with 106 for 0 against Durham in 2017 at Trent Bridge. The previous highest in the IPL was 105 for 0 by Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2017

Overs needed for Sunrisers to reach the 100-run mark. It is the fastest team 100 in the history of men's T20s, where ball-by-ball data is available. The previous fastest was 5.3 overs by South Africa against West Indies in Centurion in 2023 . The previous quickest team 100 in the IPL was by Knight Riders off 5.6 overs against Royal Challengers in 2017.

Balls needed for Head to bring up his fifty is now the joint-fastest for the Sunrisers in the IPL. He equalled the record set by Abhishek Sharma' against Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

24 Boundaries hit by Sunrisers in the powerplay are the most by any team in men's T20s (where ball-by-ball data is available). They surpassed the 20 boundaries hit by the Sri Lankans against Sussex in 2014. Sunrisers hit 11 maximums in the first six overs, which is also a record.

Run-rate of the partnership between Travis and Abhishek is by far the highest of the 283 century stands in the IPL . The previous highest was 17.02 between Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine against Royal Challengers in 2017 when they added 105 off 6.1 overs for the first wicket.

It is also the second-highest run-rate for any century stand in men's T20s, behind 21.31 by Shamarh Brooks and Imad Wasim, who added 103* in 4.5 overs for the fifth wicket in CPL 2022.

Overs Sunrisers needed to reach the 150-run mark, which is the fewest by any team in men's T20s (where ball-by-ball data is available). The previous fastest was off 9.2 overs by Worcestershire against Northamptonshire in 2018 and Durham in 2019

158 for 4 Sunrisers' total at the halfway stage is the highest by any team in the IPL at the end of the tenth over, bettering their 148 for two against the Mumbai Indians earlier this season. It is also the joint-second highest score in men's T20s where data is available, behind Worcestershire's 162 for 0 against Northamptonshire in 2018.