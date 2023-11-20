Matches (6)
What They Said About

'Aussies know how to win World Cups'

Another World Cup, another trophy to Australia. Current and former winners were among those who sent in their congratulatory messages on social media

Australia began their 2023 World Cup campaign with two losses, but ended it with their sixth title. Adam Gilchrist, a three-time ODI World Cup winner himself, called it one of Australia's finest sporting victories.
Travis Head was the star in Australia's chase of 241 in Ahmedabad with a sensational 120-ball 137, becoming the second player to score a hundred in the second innings in a men's ODI World Cup final, after Aravinda de Silva's 107* in Lahore in 1996.
It was heartbreak for hosts India after dominating the tournament with ten straight wins on their way to the final.
IndiaAustraliaIndia vs AustraliaICC Cricket World Cup

