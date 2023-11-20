'Aussies know how to win World Cups'
Another World Cup, another trophy to Australia. Current and former winners were among those who sent in their congratulatory messages on social media
So proud of this Australian team and crew. So much goes into achieving what they have. To win another World Cup in the manner and circumstance they have is one of the finest victories in our sporting history I reckon. Time to celebrate. XXX— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 19, 2023
— Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) November 19, 2023
World cup— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 19, 2023
Huge win by our boys coming back from early tournament wobbles. Great leadership, skill and belief to get the job done and beat the home side who themselves were a elite ODI team. T. Head had some final series almost single handily winning us the trophy.— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) November 19, 2023
Well did you see that happening?? We did, come on Australia. 0-2 and written offpic.twitter.com/8Jz3ZztPIF— David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 19, 2023
Best feeling in the world! #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/qUe7vX5rFw— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 19, 2023
Pretty darn cool to wake up and see a @CricketAus victory From bottom of the table after two games - the fight and continued improvement was inspiring. You could see the belief, truly special well done boys! We're all very proud! #CWC23— Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) November 19, 2023
6 #WorldCups and this as good as any of them.— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 19, 2023
Congratulations Australia, winning in India against a formidable Indian team is some achievement! #WorldCupFinal #Champions
Big congrats to the Aussie boys for a fantastic World Cup— Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) November 20, 2023
Coming back from 2 down at the start of the tournament and overcoming the dominant Indian team on home soil was special.
Tremendous run chase under immense pressure any finisher would be proud of
The Aussies just know how to get the job done. Hugely impressive in knockout cricket. Another WC in the cabinet. Outstanding. India have fallen at the final hurdle. They won't believe they've not won this WC— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 19, 2023
Aussies always a big occasion team.— Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) November 19, 2023
They know how to win key moments, they know how to win World Cups!
Congratulations @CricketAus
6 x World Champions
#CWC23 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mK0m2yz3rH
Australia just have that incredible winning mentality. 13 ODI trophies between the men and women's team. #ridic— Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 19, 2023
Congratulations Australia for becoming the world champions. Aussies Aussie Aussie oi oi oi . @iamShaniera— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 19, 2023
Belief and focus ingrained as habit is a key part of the Australian winning mindset. Great organized work by the team, captain, H coach and support coaches. India too were brilliant all the way through and were well led by Rohit but there can be only one winner on the day.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) November 19, 2023
Congratulations to Australia on a 6th ICCCWC title. Never discount them. An elite sporting culture and dominance continues.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 19, 2023
Prep Toss decision stay calm bowling changes bowling unit fielding silence the crowd stay calm again Marnus Travis surely one of the toughest tasks in cricket ticked off in style. #CWC23 #IndvAus— Mel Jones (@meljones_33) November 19, 2023
Many Congrats to Australia on clinching the #CWC2023Final! Their comeback from two early losses was inspiring. Their stellar teamwork and top-quality cricket triumphed over an undefeated India in the final. India, tough luck, you were outstanding too! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/T5dyrgvimq— Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) November 19, 2023
Travis Head. IMMENSE! TREMENDOUS! MONUMENTAL! MONSTROUS! MEGA!! #CWC2023 #AtTheHeadOfItAll— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) November 19, 2023
Congratulations Australia on becoming the World Champions. A special innings by Travis Head while showing great intent. pic.twitter.com/SvDm8SlJxB— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 19, 2023
Travis Head has had an amazing week making big plays for his team in the semi and final #CWC23Final— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) November 19, 2023
Mighty mighty heartbreak last night.— Ashwin(@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2023
Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign and special mentions to @imVkohli @MdShami11 @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93
However I can't help but applaud the giants of modern day cricket "Australia".…
Congratulations Australia on winning the #CWC2023.— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) November 19, 2023
Well played Team India. You made us proud all throughout the tournament.
Heartbreak for India but Rohit and his men must hold their heads high for a memorable run at the World Cup. One defeat does not define this team. Congrats to Australia for being crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time, and to Travis Head for a blistering century. Rohit will…— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 19, 2023
Australia outplayed India today. Congratulations on lifting the World Cup. Team India should be proud of their run in the tournament.#CWC23Final #IndvAusFinal— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 19, 2023
Congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. A tough outcome but Team India's World Cup performance was nothing short of extraordinary. Well done, team.#CWC23Final #IndvAusFinal— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 19, 2023
Congratulations to Australia on their sixth World Cup win. On the most important day of the biggest stage, they played better cricket.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 20, 2023
Hard luck Team India, just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament can be heartbreaking. I can imagine the agony of the players, fans…