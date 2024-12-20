Rinku Singh to captain UP in Vijay Hazare Trophy

It's the first time that Rinku will captain a state team at the senior level. Earlier this year, he led Meerut Mavericks to the UPT20 League title, scoring 210 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161.54 largely as a finisher.

"It was a big opportunity for me to lead Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League, and I am happy that I could deliver," Rinku said ahead of their Vijay Hazare Trophy opener. "I really enjoyed captaincy as it allowed me to learn many things.

"I did try my hand at bowling [offspin] too at the UPT20 league. Present-day cricket demands a full package - a cricketer who can bat, bowl and field. Now I am focusing on my bowling too. As captain of Uttar Pradesh, I have got a bigger role to play, and I'm ready for this."

Rinku's promotion in the UP team comes at a time when Kolkata Knight Riders, his IPL franchise, are mulling their captaincy options ahead of IPL 2025. He has been part of the KKR setup since 2018, and was retained ahead of the mega auction in November, along with Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Ramandeep Singh.

"I am not thinking too much about the captaincy of KKR in the new IPL season," Rinku said. "I am focused on my plans for Uttar Pradesh, as I want my team to regain the trophy we had won for the first time in 2015-16."

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will help give the national selectors insight on players when they pick India's ODI squad for the Champions Trophy in February. While Rinku has become a regular for India in T20Is, he has so far played just two ODIs, having made his debut a year ago in South Africa.

Rinku's overall List A numbers are impressive. He has scored 1899 runs in 52 innings at an average of 48.69, and has a strike rate of 94.8, with one hundred and 17 half-centuries. Rinku, though, isn't looking at the Vijay Hazare Trophy as an India audition.

"I believe in God," he said. "I didn't even think of being part of team India when I struck five consecutive sixes in the IPL last year. That turned out to be the biggest game changer in my life. Even now I feel that if God has decided something for me, I will get that surely. But at the same time, I also need to work hard on my job."