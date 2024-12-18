Rocky Flintoff picked by father Andrew for England Lions tour of Australia

Rocky Flintoff has been handed an official call-up to the England Lions squad for next month's tour of Australia, where his fortunes will once again be overseen by his father, Andrew.

Flintoff, 16, was a last-minute addition to the Lions' trip to South Africa earlier this month - his father's maiden tour as head coach - where he featured in the one-off tour match against a CSA Invitational XI in Cape Town, making 4 from three balls in his only innings.

His inclusion continues a startling rise, which began with his precocious displays for Lancashire 2nd XI in April, continued through his multi-format debuts for England's Under-19 teams against Sri Lanka in July, and culminated in his first professional contract with Lancashire in August and subsequent first-class debut.

Now he has been included in a Lions tour that could offer several pointers for the senior squad's challenge in next year's Ashes, not least for the incumbent Test spinner, Shoaib Bashir, for whom this will be an opportunity to fine-tune his game in Australian conditions.

Bashir, 21, was himself fast-tracked by England for the tour of India in January, and has played in 15 of England's 17 Tests in 2024. He will travel under the tutelage of Graeme Swann, the offspinner who played a key role in England's last Ashes win in Australia in 2010-11, and will have the opportunity to play in three competitive fixtures in Brisbane and Sydney, culminating in an unofficial Test against Australia A. Lancashire's left-arm spinner Tom Hartley , who featured in all five Tests in India but has not been picked since, will also make the trip.

Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, had flagged the likelihood of Bashir's inclusion in the Lions back in October, with the sense emerging from his recent displays in Pakistan and New Zealand, where he took 17 wickets at 50.58 in six Tests, that his game has not progressed quite as quickly as England had hoped.

Shoaib Bashir could play a key role in next winter's Ashes • Getty Images

"For Bash, the opportunity to be able to get some experience in those conditions could be really vital for us," McCullum said in October, at the conclusion of the Pakistan tour. "That's the beauty of the Lions programme, you have the opportunity to get some cricket into guys. With Freddie there as well now and in charge of the Lions, he's got a very similar view on the game to what I've got, so there'll be consistency of message and that's something that we've got to look at."

Among the fast bowlers, Josh Tongue is a notable inclusion. He made two Test appearances at Lord's in 2023, where he impressed with his sharp pace and ability to generate steep bounce from a good length, but has been sidelined by injury for long periods, including a setback that ruled him out of a possible white-ball debut in the Caribbean in November.

He has been handed a call-up alongside John Turner, another quick bowler who is capable of 90mph pace, and Essex's Sam Cook - one of the most prolific bowlers in county cricket, but whose opportunities had previously been limited by James Anderson's presence in the England set-up.

Josh Hull, the 20-year-old Leicestershire left-armer who made a surprise Test debut against Sri Lanka in September, has not been included in the main squad but will travel to Australia as he continues his rehabilitation from a quad injury.

Among the batters, Alex Davies is rewarded for a strong season with Warwickshire, for whom he made four centuries in his maiden year as captain, while Somerset's wicketkeeper-batter James Rew is also included.

England Men's Performance Director, Ed Barney, said: "We have rewarded players who have proven themselves at this level and those with significant potential. Matches and tours of Australia are always important and we relish the opportunity to test ourselves against quality opposition. This tour allows us to evaluate performances, refine preparation and continue working with some of the best emerging talent in the country.