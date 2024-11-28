Steady Bashir helps put positive spin on England's day

"I think I know what you're going to do…" said Craig McMillan at the toss presentation after Ben Stokes' tails-never-fails approach had come good. We all did.

What we did not know at the time, and certainly did not expect, was that after choosing to bowl first on a typically green Hagley Oval surface, England would only end day one of this first Test on an even keel with New Zealand because of the lone frontline spinner on either side.

Their seamers certainly did not bowl that badly. And truth be told, Shoaib Bashir did not bowl that well. But with 4 for 69 - wryly declared as "nice" by the ground announcer as the offspinner led his team off the field on day one - he had already justified his inclusion in the XI.

That was never actually in doubt. Since Stokes took over as captain, every England side has featured a frontline spinner, even when they have not had much to do. He views them like mobile phones - functional, versatile, lost without one - and, as far as Bashir is concerned, he has no intention of trading in for another model as we approach the 12-month mark of the 21-year-old's Test career.

There is a lot to be said for that level of trust, which has been a hallmark of Stokes' leadership - at times to a fault. But while the Kiwis might be the friendliest people on the planet, their pitches could not be less welcoming to spinners. Even their own; Ajaz Patel, one of the heroes of the historic India series win, has played 18 of his 21 Tests away from home, and is yet to take a wicket in New Zealand.

Thankfully for Bashir, Rachin Ravindra improved Kiwi-spinner relations by slapping a full toss to midwicket for his first. Tom Blundell's skewed back-foot punch to point was similarly generous, though a bit of extra bounce did catch the keeper-batter unawares.

Removing Nathan Smith - caught around the corner at leg slip - was a neatly concocted third. When Matt Henry heaved down the ground into the hands of Ben Duckett at long-on, Bashir became only the second spinner to take four wickets here , after Shakib Al Hasan in 2017. He now has the opportunity to become the first to bag five on this ground.

Whether he achieves that or not does not make the life and times of Bashir any less remarkable. He has bowled more overs than anyone else in Test cricket this year - 457.3 in 22 innings since his debut on the tour of India in February - while simultaneously not being regarded as the best English spinner at his county.

The 45 dismissals at 36.06 rank broadly as a success considering he was essentially plucked from social media. A chastening tour of Pakistan, with just nine wickets at 49.55, portrays a more accurate picture of a raw spinner in the embryonic stages of his career as a professional, not just a Test cricketer.

"I'm learning on the job, I'm not perfect," Bashir said after play. Further self-awareness came when reviewing the 20 overs he did not expect to bowl: "I bowled plenty of bad balls out there and I was still kept on. That just shows how much faith they [Stokes and Brendon McCullum] have in me. That brings the best out of me, and I just really enjoy playing under them."

Though Bashir has bowled better, the was some encouraging in-game problem solving. A nod to unquantifiable nuggets gathered during his 13 caps to date.

Almost immediately after he was brought on from the Portis Hills End for the 30th over, just after lunch, a strong breeze picked up from the other side of the ground. He refused to be blown off course. "The wind took away my line a little bit. I knew I had to be stronger in my bowling action."

"I was just in awe watching Kane Williamson bat, trying to focus on deceiving him outside off and play with the outside edge and inside edge. I got past him a few times but he's a really, really quality player" Shoiab Bashir

Then there was his back-and-forth with Kane Williamson, the latest in a string of stars he has found himself up against. A succession of drag downs allowed Williamson to smear the leg side boundary for a brace of fours to take him to his half-century. But as Bashir grew into his spell, things became less one-sided.

It was to Williamson - on 65 - that Bashir bowled his best delivery: flighted outside off, dragging the right-hander across and out of his crease, beating the edge, with Ollie Pope removing the bails sharply. Alas, Williamson's right foot was sharper.

"When I saw him out the crease I was licking my lips," Bashir said. "All of a sudden he slides back… it happens."

That delivery had come off the back of a period in which Bashir was nailing the plan England had employed to stifle Williamson with dot balls. Bashir managed 22 from the 36 deliveries sent down to the legendary Black Cap, with the help of Chris Woakes precisely stationed at a three-quarter mid-off.

"I felt like if I blocked that off I might be able to get a caught and bowled with one that does turn," Bashir said. "I'm not saying I did expect it to turn - but if it did I might get one hit back at me if I could cut that off [the scoring shot down the ground]. It's like a game of chess, but I really enjoyed it."

It is not uncharitable to doubt Bashir's credentials as England's primary spinner, but there is an unavoidably endearing quality about how he is dealing with a unique situation as a "project" spinner to be honed ahead of next winter's Ashes. There remains a "competition winner" disposition, in the courteous sense, unashamedly flittering between straight-eyed competitor and wide-eyed fanboy: "For me, bowling at someone like him, I was just in awe watching Kane Williamson bat to be honest. For me, I was just trying to focus on deceiving him outside off and play with the outside edge and inside edge. I got past him a few times but he's a really, really quality player."

Bashir will be heartened to know his sparring partner was suitably impressed by his wits. "He did a fantastic job into the wind - they were two very, very different ends," said Williamson. "The way he did that and picked up a few wickets was obviously an excellent job. He got a bit of bounce as a tall guy. Often that's a lot of the assistance you get, whether it's as a seamer or a spin bowler. He made use of that and did a good job for his team."

As stumps approached, so did the swell of fans seeking Bashir's autograph when he was down at fine leg between his overs. Just as the clock was striking 6.30pm in Christchurch, one local punter removed his foot brace hoping he could get that signed. Bashir promised him he would come back as he charged off to try and squeeze in another over, only for the umpires to call stumps by the time he reached the middle.