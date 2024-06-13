Rocky Flintoff signs first Lancashire contract aged 16

Rocky Flintoff , son of former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff, has signed his first professional contract with Lancashire at the age of 16.

Clips of him batting went viral on social media due to the similarity of his technique to that of his father.

"I'm very happy and excited to have signed my first professional contract with Lancashire," Rocky Flintoff said. "It's something that I've been working towards since I started playing cricket, so to sign for my home county is a dream come true.

"I've been with the club since I was 8 years old, so to have the opportunity to keep representing the Red Rose is a big honour. I have loved playing for the Second XI so far this season and I'm looking forward to continuing to work hard on all aspects of my game."

Mark Chilton, Lancashire's director of cricket performance, said: "I would like to congratulate Rocky, his family and everybody who has been with him on his journey in cricket so far.

"He has impressed the coaching staff with his performances and determined attitude for the Second XI already this season. He is a grounded individual and knows the work starts now for him to fulfil his potential in the years ahead.

"Rocky will be away with the England U19s for the next couple of weeks, and we look forward to welcoming him into the professional squad after that."