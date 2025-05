Rohit, Rickelton, SKY, Hardik fireworks power MI to 217

At the other end, Hardik Pandya was just as destructive. His methods involve staying deep in the crease and exploiting the balls that miss the blockhole. Rohit is looking more and more like his old self. He had his timing. He was moving around the crease, manipulating both the field and the bowlers whether there was pace on or pace off. Rickelton, though, was the one who started it all off. RR tried to cramp him up and force him to hit to the longer leg-side boundary and he took on the challenge. Thirty-four of his first 51 runs came on the leg side because he was so good playing the short-arm pull shot and holding his shape against the slower balls.