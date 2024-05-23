The Dhruv Jurel run-out: 'I just don't think you can give it out,' says Tom Moody

Green, the bowler, collected Virat Kohli's throw from the deep, but may or may not have had the ball in his grasp while breaking the stumps. The TV umpire, Anil Chaudhary, however, concluded that Green was in control of the ball and gave Jurel out.

Law 29.2.1.5 states that it's a run out if "the ball is held in the hand or hands so used [to break the stumps], or in the hand of the arm so used". Since the pictures did not conclusively show Green in control over the ball, there was debate.

"I think there was contact when the wicket was broken, but it was with the wrist. And I don't believe... we've always grown up without knowing the law, the actual wording of the law, we've always grown up understanding it's [about] control. About controlling with the hand," Mitchell McClenaghan said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show. "And you saw Cam Green's reaction afterwards, he was on his knee and his head was down and there was no celebration. Even in his mind - and I could be wrong - I believe he thought he lost control."

Tom Moody also felt the visuals were indecisive, and Jurel deserved the benefit of the doubt.

"The key word is 'held'," he said, referring to the law. "And I think when the stump lit up, the ball was not held in the hand. He lost control of the ball. Yes, it was in contact with his wrist/thumb, but there was no control of the ball. It wasn't being held.

"So, for me, that's a huge grey area. I just don't think you can give it out. That would've caused a storm with that decision, but just looking at the actual wording of the law, it's very hard to give it out."

Varun Aaron , however, felt that the right decision was made.

"I thought it was out. I understand sometimes you don't hold the ball exactly properly, but if it's somewhere in the vicinity of your palms, and he's hit the bails, it's just a matter of seconds and obviously Cam Green didn't have the time to play the rule in his head," he said. "I thought it was out. The umpire gave it out. It is debatable, it is something where people will have different opinions, but I just thought in that moment it was out. He somewhat had control over it, I won't say he had 100% control over it, but there was control."