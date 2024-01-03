Stats - Bowlers' day out in Cape Town as 23 wickets fall in 75.1 overs
It was also the second men's Test in 70 years to have three innings on the first day
23 - Number of wickets to have fallen on Wednesday in Cape Town, equaling the record for most wickets in a single day's play in a Test match in South Africa. As many as 23 wickets fell on the second day of the Test between South Africa and Australia in 2011, also played at Newlands.
1 - Number of men's Tests with more wickets on the opening day's play than the 23 in Cape Town. The Melbourne Test between Australia and England in 1902 witnessed the fall of 25 wickets on the first day.
153 - India's total at which they lost each of their last six wickets. It is the first-ever instance of a team losing six wickets at the same score in a Test innings.
11 - Number of balls in which India lost their last six wickets. These are by far the fewest number of balls played by any team during a six-wicket collapse in a Test innings (where data is available). The previous lowest was 27 balls in four different instances.
349 - Number of balls played by South Africa and India in their respective first innings in Cape Town, which are the second-fewest for a Test match. The first two innings of the 1902 Melbourne Test between Australia and England spread across 287 balls.
8 - Number of men's Tests where the third innings of the match started on the first day, including the one in Cape Town. This Test between South Africa and India is only the second men's Test in the last 70 years to have three innings on the first day. The Lord's Test between England and Ireland in 2019 is the other.
9.4 - Overs needed for India to take the first-innings lead are the fewest for any team in a men's Test match. The previous earliest was 11.2 overs by South Africa, which they did twice, also in Cape Town - against Zimbabwe in 2005 and New Zealand in 2013.
2 - Players to be dismissed twice on the first day of their Test debut, including Tristian Stubbs, against India on Wednesday. England's wicketkeeper Harry Butt marked his debut against South Africa by being dismissed twice on the first day of the Gqeberha Test in 1896.
6 - Number of India batters dismissed for a duck in Cape Town which is the joint-most for a Test innings. There have been seven previous instances of six ducks in a Test innings, including once by India - against England in 2014 in Manchester.
0 Runs added by India's bottom five batters (7-11), which included four ducks. Only twice before the bottom five batters fail to add a run in a Test innings - West Indies in Dhaka in 1959 and New Zealand in Auckland in 2001, both against Pakistan.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo