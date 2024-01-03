Stats - Bowlers' day out in Cape Town as 23 wickets fall in 75.1 overs

153 - India's total at which they lost each of their last six wickets. It is the first-ever instance of a team losing six wickets at the same score in a Test innings.

11 - Number of balls in which India lost their last six wickets. These are by far the fewest number of balls played by any team during a six-wicket collapse in a Test innings (where data is available). The previous lowest was 27 balls in four different instances.