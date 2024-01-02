'This is my World Cup' - Elgar hopes to sign off with 2-nil win against India

"Drawing is maybe as big as a loss for us," the opener said ahead of his final Test, where he will also be standing in as captain

Dean Elgar likened the emotions of a Test series victory to winning a World Cup, while recognising that he has never played in one of the latter.

"I only play the game to win," Elgar said on the eve of his final Test. "I don't care about stats. I care about wins. I care about series wins. That's the greatest memories you can ever share with your team, everyone that has got an influential role in the background. Test series wins - you don't top that. Maybe a World Cup win is up there. I have never had that opportunity but this is my World Cup. This is my arena where I want to win."

Elgar's career will end this week with 86 Test caps and with him as one of only eight South Africans to have scored more than 5000 runs in Test cricket. He is 167 runs away from catching Mark Boucher, who is seventh on the list and will equal Herbie Taylor, with 18 Tests as captain, the fifth-most by a South African. While the runs are something Elgar hopes to reflect on in the future, being asked to lead the side, 11 months after being stood down from the captaincy because of an injury to regular skipper Temba Bavuma, is among Elgar's proudest achievements.

"I don't think you get a bigger accolade or bigger credit than to be asked to captain. I did it in the past for a year-and-a-half or whatever it was and it has been the best learning experience for me as an individual - not just from a cricketing point of view but off-field stuff," he said. "I give my 100% whether I am playing or captaining and I am going to have that mentality going into this game. For me, it's about showing the right ways for the younger players and hopefully that catches on."

Playing against India, the team Elgar led South Africa to a 2-1 win against in the 2021-22 summer , holds extra meaning for him. "There's no bigger honour than to captain your country irrespective of who you are playing against but being against India adds more flavour. India is the powerhouse nation in the world and we are in a situation where I can influence and try to get a 2-nil win."

"It's a massive Test for us, being our highlighted Test of the year. The New Year's Test at Newlands, they don't get much bigger and better, against really tough opposition." Dean Elgar

Though South Africa's innings win at SuperSport Park last week means that they cannot lose the series, Elgar does not want them to settle for that. Instead, he wants them to adopt a mindset that this is a series they should not share, because it will be played at home and with the final match at many of the players' favourite venue: Newlands.

"We are in a fortunate position knowing that we can't lose the series but drawing is maybe as big as a loss for us," he said. "It's a massive Test for us, being our highlighted Test of the year. The New Year's Test at Newlands, they don't get much bigger and better, against really tough opposition. Playing the New Year's Test is big for guys and they are going to have a lot of firsts so we want them to just live in that moment but be mindful of the opportunity of winning 2-nil. Drawing the series is not something we are thinking about at all."