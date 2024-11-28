Injured Mulder to not bowl or field any further in the Durban Test
A decision on whether he will bat will be made as the match continues after he suffered a fractured finger
Wiaan Mulder will not bowl or field for the rest of the Durban Test against Sri Lanka after fracturing his right middle finger while batting in the first innings. A decision on whether he will bat will be made as the match continues.
Mulder suffered the injury on the first ball of the 27th over, which was the fifth ball he faced. Lahiru Kumara got one to nip back into Mulder and his fingers appeared to jam into the bat handle as he defended. He received treatment on-field in what became a 10-minute over, and faced two more balls before retiring hurt. He kept the first one, a yorker, out and left the last ball of that over before he decided he would not continue. He came out to bat when South Africa lost the ninth wicket - of Temba Bavuma - and faced five more balls to finish on 9 not out. That included a dance down the track to hit Dhananjaya de Silva for six.
Mulder was taken for an x-ray at the lunch interval and it confirmed the fracture. Ryan Rickelton was the substitute fielding in his place. Mulder's absence means South Africa's plans for a four-seam, one spinner attack have been affected. In Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, they have three seamers with Keshav Maharaj as the only specialist spinner. Aiden Markram is available to bowl offspin if needed.
Though not confirmed, the injury is more than likely to rule Mulder out of the next Test, which starts next Thursday in Gqeberha. South Africa have only named a 14-player squad and may consider spin-bowling allrounder Senuran Muthusamy on his new home ground at St George's Park, or seamer Dane Paterson. Rickelton is the spare batter in the squad.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket