Injured Mulder to not bowl or field any further in the Durban Test

Mulder suffered the injury on the first ball of the 27th over, which was the fifth ball he faced. Lahiru Kumara got one to nip back into Mulder and his fingers appeared to jam into the bat handle as he defended. He received treatment on-field in what became a 10-minute over, and faced two more balls before retiring hurt. He kept the first one, a yorker, out and left the last ball of that over before he decided he would not continue. He came out to bat when South Africa lost the ninth wicket - of Temba Bavuma - and faced five more balls to finish on 9 not out. That included a dance down the track to hit Dhananjaya de Silva for six.