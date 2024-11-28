Injured Mulder ruled out of remainder of Sri Lanka Tests
Matthew Breetzke has been named the replacement
Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out from the rest of the Sri Lanka series after fracturing his right middle finger while batting in the first innings of the first Test. Matthew Breetzke has been added to the squad as a replacement.
Mulder suffered the injury on the first ball of the 27th over, which was the fifth ball he faced. Lahiru Kumara got one to nip back into Mulder and his fingers appeared to jam into the bat handle as he defended. He received treatment on-field in what became a 10-minute over, and faced two more balls before retiring hurt. He kept the first one, a yorker, out and left the last ball of that over before he decided he would not continue. He came out to bat when South Africa lost the ninth wicket - of Temba Bavuma - and faced five more balls to finish on 9 not out. That included a dance down the track to hit Dhananjaya de Silva for six.
Mulder was taken for an x-ray at the lunch interval and it confirmed the fracture. Ryan Rickelton was the substitute fielding in his place. Mulder's absence means South Africa's plans for a four-seam, one spinner attack have been affected. In Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, they have three seamers with Keshav Maharaj as the only specialist spinner. Aiden Markram is available to bowl offspin if needed.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket