Temba Bavuma's summer of self-fulfillment

It's taken 10 years but finally, Temba Bavuma can just talk about his cricket. Or rather, let his cricket do the talking about him.

As Player of the Series against Sri Lanka , with 327 runs at an average of 81.75, and as captain of a team that is now one win away from the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Bavuma, for the first time in a long while, does not have to defend either himself or his team in a post-match engagement. Instead, he can soak in the admiration that four back-to-back fifty-plus scores have earned him and the awe of a third successive series win, which has set South Africa up to have their most successful WTC cycle

That's a remarkable feat considering that South Africa effectively conceded a series earlier in the year when they sent a makeshift side to New Zealand because their front-liners were contractually bound to the SA20. And that's not the only reason it's extraordinary. Of all the underdogs at the start of this WTC cycle, South Africa were the runts. Their reputation had diminished from the glory days of the early 2010s, and they were perceived to have lost interest in the longest format because they only had two-Test series scheduled. Bavuma was questioned as a leader because of his persistent run-ins with injuries. Of their eight Tests before this Sri Lanka series, he had only played in three and batted in two. Of the five matches he missed, three were because of injury, and he came into this contest relatively cold, having not played competitive cricket for two months.

"I'm not a vocal person," he said afterwards. "I believe in letting your bat do the talking, or if you're a bowler, letting the ball do your talking. I don't think that will ever change."

When he was out of action with his elbow injury, Bavuma sought out AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan for advice • AFP/Getty Images

Bavuma's personal victories in this series were the result of a kind of preparation which was "a lot different to what I've been accustomed to", he explained. After hurting his elbow when completing a run in an ODI against Ireland on October 4, Bavuma's first focus was "rehab, proper rehab", which he described as "quite painful" when he got back to South Africa. He also reached out to "guys like AB [de Villiers] who I know later part of his career had injuries that he had to deal with", as well as "Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan to just understand how they do things differently." De Villiers also had an elbow injury in the last year of his international career while Gayle and Sarwan are players Bavuma knows from touring West Indies, and he wanted their perspective.

Then, because he continued to feel discomfort from the impact of ball on bat, he couldn't immediately get into the best rhythm but had to find other ways to get ready for a must-win series. "From a mental point of view, I tried to find time in between the day, sitting, visualising myself when I'm playing well, how things feel, and then finding a way to live in that feeling and in that energy. And then trusting that when you're able to hit balls, things will come as they should."

Initially, they didn't. When Bavuma first picked up his bat, he was still unsure. "My first couple of nets weren't that great, to be honest," Bavuma said. "I was quite doubtful of myself, not just physically but also from a pure form point of view. And I think then you've just got to trust yourself, you've got to trust what you've done."

The problem, perhaps, is that when people think about what Bavuma has done (before this series), they look at things like a 10-year career with an average that has never reached 40, and an 8.7% conversion rate of fifties to hundreds. They don't consider how many of those half-centuries were scored under extreme pressure, with a brittle batting line-up around him. So when Bavuma needed reminding of what he is capable of, he had to look inwards, to the small group of people who know him best.

"For support, I lean on my family. They are my source of strength. They are people who see me as Temba the person, not Temba the cricketer or Temba the captain," he said. "It also about having good guys around you within the team from a coaching and a playing perspective; guys who give you that belief in what you want to do."

Against Sri Lanka, Bavuma batted with an assertiveness that he hadn't always shown earlier in his Test career • Gallo Images/Getty Images

Test coach Shukri Conrad has repeatedly called this "Temba's team", and kept him in the touring party in Bangladesh even when he was ruled out of the second Test and could have returned home early. Keshav Maharaj, who took his 11th Test five-for in Sri Lanka's innings in Gqueberha, repeatedly pointed to Bavuma in celebrating his wickets and explained that as an acknowledgement of their shared strategies working. Among his peers, who call him Malume (the isiXhosa word for uncle), there is no doubt that Bavuma is highly regarded. What this series did was also enhanced that regard for him within himself and outside of the change room as he lived up to his batting potential in particular.

"It probably just strengthened the belief that I have in myself as a player," he said. "What helped me is that there was a lot of hunger and desire from my side to put in winning performances for the team. Fortunately, the opportunity was there throughout the series and I was able to make use of it."

After a hard grind in stabilising South Africa in the first innings in Gqeberha, the rest of Bavuma's innings took place in what felt like pockets of sunshine. He was more assertive in his strokeplay and drove, swept and hooked with confidence. As a result, his scoring rates were higher than usual and he never got into the kind of rut that had previously caused so many of his innings grind to a halt. In Durban, he said he felt he had worked out a formula to push on past fifty and all his innings seemed to show that.

The next question (perhaps an unfair one in the immediate aftermath) is how does he keep that going into the festive season when South Africa take on Pakistan and beyond? "It's also respecting the space that you're in," Bavuma said. "Don't take it for granted, but also kind of enjoy it. Something that I'm also trying to learn is that even when things are not going well, to still find ways to keep enjoying your bad performances. Then, the good performances don't shoot your emotions through the roof. Easier said than done, but that's something that I'm trying to do."