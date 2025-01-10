'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20

Allrounder Delano Potgieter did not think he would be part of MI Cape Town's (MICT) bowling attack on the opening day of SA20 2025. Yet, he was at the front and centre with his seam bowling, helping his team hand two-time defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape a 97-run drubbing in Gqeberha . That was in part because his "phenomenal captain" Rashid Khan backed him with the ball, a trust he repaid with a five-for.

"Everyone's got different plans, for different venues and all of that," Potgieter said. "We have an amazing bowling line-up: KG [Rabada], Trent [Boult], Boschy [Corbin Bosch], with the spinners George [Linde] and Rash [Rashid]. They bowl the bulk of the overs. So there was no need for me to bowl. And, yeah, the captain threw me the ball tonight and I was extremely happy about it, and it turned out perfectly."

Earlier in the day, Potgieter had scored an unbeaten 25 off 12 balls to lift MICT to 174 for 7. In the second half of the game, coming in as the sixth bowler, he took 5 for 10 from three overs to give MICT their first win against Sunrisers in five outings.

"I also looked at that stat this morning," Potgieter said. "It's only the first game of the tournament but it's nice to start off with the win."

Before Thursday, Potgieter had 34 wickets in 64 T20 games. But this was the first time he was bowling for MICT across 12 matches in three seasons of the SA20.