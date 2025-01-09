Matches (6)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
BPL (2)
Super Smash (1)

Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, 1st Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (D/N), Gqeberha, January 09, 2025, SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 03:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Hermann
10 M • 292 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 121.66 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 246 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 160.78 SR
RD Rickelton
10 M • 530 Runs • 58.89 Avg • 173.77 SR
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 328 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 147.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Jansen
9 M • 19 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 10.52 SR
OEG Baartman
7 M • 18 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 8.83 SR
K Rabada
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.82 Econ • 22 SR
N Thushara
5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 12.5 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
SEC
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Jordan Hermann 
Middle order Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
Aiden Markram 
Allrounder
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Caleb Seleka 
Bowler
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Beyers Swanepoel 
Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days9 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
SA20

