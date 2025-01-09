Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, 1st Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SEC Win & Bat
MICT Win & Bat
SEC Win & Bowl
MICT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Eastern Cape
W
W
W
W
W
MI Cape Town
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SEC10 M • 292 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 121.66 SR
SEC10 M • 246 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 160.78 SR
MICT10 M • 530 Runs • 58.89 Avg • 173.77 SR
10 M • 328 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 147.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SEC9 M • 19 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 10.52 SR
7 M • 18 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 8.83 SR
MICT10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.82 Econ • 22 SR
MICT5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 12.5 SR
Squad
SEC
MICT
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|9 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News
Carl Hopkinson replaces James Pamment as Mumbai Indians' fielding coach
Mitchell McClenaghan to be MI Cape Town's bowling coach in the SA20
Trevor Penney replaces Shane Bond as Paarl Royals head coach for SA20 2025
Shane Bond will link up with Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL mega auction later this year
Dinesh Karthik to play for Paarl Royals in the SA20
The 39-year-old is set to become the first Indian player to feature in the tournament
SA20 2025 auction: Hendricks fetches highest bid; Super Kings sign Pathirana as wildcard
Durban's Super Giants filled up their only spot by snapping up Shamar Joseph