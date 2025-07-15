Klusener to remain in charge of Super Giants in SA20

"It's a privilege to continue this journey with the Durban's Super Giants and the RPSG Group. The support and belief shown in me is deeply appreciated. I look forward to building something even more special this season," Klusener said in a statement. "We've laid the foundation over the past three years. Now, it's time to build a team that can consistently challenge for the title and make Durban proud. Durban is my home. Coaching this franchise is more than a job--it's a mission to build something enduring with our fans and players."

As Super Giants coach, he has worked with two different captains: Quinton de Kock in season one and Keshav Maharaj in the next two. While it is expected that Maharaj will continue, there is a player auction on September 9, and Klusener indicated there will be big shifts in their squad's make-up. "We've done a deep review of our past season and have identified key areas for improvement. This auction gives us a crucial opportunity to strengthen our squad and return to our best," he said.