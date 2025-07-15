Klusener to remain in charge of Super Giants in SA20
There could be, however, big changes in their squad's make-up, with the auction scheduled for September 9
Lance Klusener will remain in charge of Durban's Super Giants in the fourth season of the SA20, despite the team finishing last on the points table in the previous one. Klusener has been with the franchise since the tournament's inception and was in charge when they reached the final in 2024, when they lost to Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
"It's a privilege to continue this journey with the Durban's Super Giants and the RPSG Group. The support and belief shown in me is deeply appreciated. I look forward to building something even more special this season," Klusener said in a statement. "We've laid the foundation over the past three years. Now, it's time to build a team that can consistently challenge for the title and make Durban proud. Durban is my home. Coaching this franchise is more than a job--it's a mission to build something enduring with our fans and players."
As Super Giants coach, he has worked with two different captains: Quinton de Kock in season one and Keshav Maharaj in the next two. While it is expected that Maharaj will continue, there is a player auction on September 9, and Klusener indicated there will be big shifts in their squad's make-up. "We've done a deep review of our past season and have identified key areas for improvement. This auction gives us a crucial opportunity to strengthen our squad and return to our best," he said.
It is not known whether Klusener will keep his support staff, which consists of Jonty Rhodes and Morne Morkel. The latter is now India's bowling coach.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket