Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka's full-time head coach

Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed head coach of Sri Lanka's men's team until the end of the 2026 T20 World Cup. He had been their coach since early July, but had been functioning in an interim capacity. But having now impressed in the role, Sri Lanka Cricket has given him the full-time job.

Under Jayasuriya over the past few months, Sri Lanka won their first bilateral ODI series against India in 27 years, defeated England away in a Test for the first time in 10 years, and more recently whitewashed New Zealand 2-0 in home Tests to give the team an outside chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team's good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the 'interim head coach'," the board statement said.

This is Jayasuriya's first serious foray into coaching. He has said in various interviews that he views his primary role as creating an environment in which players can operate with freedom. Players appear to have been receptive to his methods, with several providing glowing reviews in public.

Jayasuriya's previous involvements with the team, which preceded his two-year-ban under the ICC's anti-corruption code, had been as chief selector. He had held that position in two separate stints.