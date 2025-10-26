Matches (24)
Services defeat Assam in 90 overs for shortest Ranji match

The game also saw Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra claiming hat-tricks in the same innings, the first time this has occurred in the Ranji Trophy history

ESPNcricinfo staff
26-Oct-2025 • 4 hrs ago
Riyan Parag has a bowl, East Zone vs North Zone, Duleep Trophy. quarter-final, Bengaluru, 3rd day, August 30, 2025

Riyan Parag, who opened the bowling for Assam, picked up seven wickets in the match  •  PTI

In a record-breaking event, Services defeated Assam in just 90 overs, making it the shortest completed match in Ranji Trophy history.
The match set a new mark in terms of balls bowled (540) to reach a result, surpassing the previous record of 547 from the 1961-62 clash between Delhi and Railways. Only 359 runs were scored and 32 wickets fell.
The game also saw a historic feat: two bowlers from Services - left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma and left-arm seamer Mohit Jangra - claimed hat-tricks in the same innings, the first time this has occurred in the Ranji Trophy's 91-year history.
The home team Assam, after choosing to bat, were bundled out for 103 in 17.2 overs, with Pradyun Saikia top-scoring with 52.
In reply, Services managed just 108 in 29.2 overs as Riyan Parag picked up a career-best 5 for 25 alongside Rahul Singh's 4 for 44.
Assam collapsed to 75 all out in 29.3 overs in the second innings, thanks to impressive spells from Arjun (4 for 20) and support from Amit Shukla, who picked up 6-2-6-3
Chasing a target of 71, Services crossed the line in just 13.5 overs for the loss to two wickets as the game came to an end in just four sessions. In 1934, the first-ever Ranji match between Madras and Mysore lasted just three sessions (but that one still had more balls bowled)
The venue for the Assam-Services game, Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground in Tinsukia, had not hosted a Ranji Trophy game since January 2001, when Orissa beat the hosts by nine wickets.
Services top the table in Elite Group C with 13 points from two wins in as many games while Assam are fifth in the group with one point from two matches.
