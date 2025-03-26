Shadow of doubt: Cricket raises concerns over Hobart's roof

Tasmania's proposed waterfront stadium that is a condition of the state's entry into the AFL could end up with a less extensive roof after concerns about shadows and its ability to host cricket.

Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket Tasmania have written to the state government raising worries about designs for the 23,000-seat Macquarie Point venue.

Construction of a roofed stadium on the Hobart site is a contractual obligation of a deal with the AFL for a 19th licence and entry into the men's league in 2028.

In a letter obtained by the ABC, the two cricket bodies say the roof design means the stadium is unlikely to be conducive to hosting Test matches . They also say holding one-day and T20 fixtures could be challenging.

The letter raises concerns about the impact of shadows cast by the roof on the field of play, particularly on the cricket pitch block throughout the day.

"For this reason, we would like to discuss with you what opportunity there is to consider a stadium design option that does not have a roof, or that has an operable roof," the letter to the state government says.

Cricket Tasmania and CA support the stadium, slated to cost AU$775 million, and want to see it progress, a spokesperson said.

The stadium design includes a transparent fixed dome-shaped roof supported by steel and timber. Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who inked the deal with the AFL, said all parties were working through the challenges.

The government was committed to a roof but open to design options including a partial roof, Mr Rockliff said.

"This is not just an AFL stadium, it is a multi-purpose stadium that needs to cater for events, other codes of sport," he told reporters.

It is planned that Tasmanian cricket will move away from Bellerive Oval when the new stadium is completed • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Macquarie Point Development Corporation CEO Anne Beach said designs were being finessed.

"Because we have a fully transparent covering, you then have a fair bit of contrast on a fully clear day," she told a parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday. "The beams have been made as efficient as they can, so they are relatively small. But they are still there, so they do cast a shadow."

There were several ways to address shadows including reducing the number of timber beams and adjusting building materials, Ms Beach said.

The extent of the roof "might be something" that needed to be looked at, she said.

"We are in constant dialogue with the Tasmanian government about the design for the Macquarie Point stadium," a CA spokesperson said. "We want to ensure the stadium is fit for purpose for all forms of cricket so we can bring the best possible international and domestic cricket to the stadium and maximise benefits for all Tasmanians."

The AFL has reiterated its commitment to a roofed, 23-000-seat stadium at Macquarie Point. The federal government is chipping in AU$240 million for development at the site, while the AFL is contributing AU$15 million.

The project, with a 2029 build goal, is being assessed by an independent planning body which will provide a draft report by the end of March and a final report in September. It must then be voted through state parliament to get the green light.

Tasmania's Labor opposition supports the stadium but has raised concerns about the delivery.