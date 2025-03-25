Gabba to be demolished after 2032 Olympics, cricket to get new home in Brisbane

The Gabba will be demolished after the 2032 Olympic Games, and cricket will move to a new 60,000-seater stadium in the Victoria Park area of Brisbane, which will be built for the Olympics.

Queensland's premier David Crisafulli announced the latest plans for Olympic infrastructure on Tuesday, with cricket a pivotal figure in the outcome, having been impacted by the uncertainty over what the state would do after going through various proposals since being awarded the Olympics in 2021.

When Cricket Australia announced its seven-year international venue allocation in 2024, the Gabba was only guaranteed international cricket until next summer's men's Ashes amid the wrangling over whether the ground would be redeveloped or replaced

"This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling which in turn allows us to ensure Brisbane hosts the very best possible international and domestic cricket," CA said in a statement. "We strongly advocated building a stadium in Victoria Park together with Queensland Cricket, the AFL and Brisbane Lions, and cricket will play a major role in ensuring this significant investment delivers long-term benefits for cricket fans and the people of Queensland.

"On behalf of the cricket community we want to thank the Queensland Government for seizing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give the fans, the city and the state the stadium they deserve."

Cricket is returning to the Olympics for the 2028 edition in Los Angeles having only previously featured in 1900. Should it be retained for 2032, it is earmarked for Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena as well as the Gabba in what would shape as the ground's final matches before it is knocked down.

"Wouldn't it be amazing to see the Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba's swansong," Crisafulli said at an event in Brisbane.

The Gabba was initially set to be demolished and rebuilt for A$2.7 billion under the Labor government for the 2032 Games before that was scrapped amid a backlash over rising costs. It was then set for a $600 million facelift under Labor before those plans were also abandoned under the new government.

"We now stand at the starting line as Queensland prepares to unveil a signature stadium that will be known the world over" Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson

"The Gabba is at its end of life," Crisafulli said. "It hasn't been well maintained, and we do need a stadium to host this great show, and there is an opportunity for legacy play.

"It became a choice between spending billions on temporary facilities and temporary stands that delivered no legacy, or securing the future of AFL [and] cricket at a new home."

Queensland Cricket welcomed the latest plans with the new stadium providing clarity over the future.

"The Gabba has been wonderful venue for cricket for many years and has provided fans and players with countless memories - however the challenges the stadium faces are well documented, and we need to look to the future," chief executive Terry Svenson said. "There is now the opportunity for Queensland to attract the world's best cricket events, such as ICC events, men's and women's Ashes Series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India, as well has hosting the BBL and WBBL in a new purpose-built stadium.

An artist impression of Brisbane Stadium in Victoria Park for the 2032 Olympics • Queensland Government

"Thirty years ago this week, the Gabba was in the very early stages of its major redevelopment as the historic Sheffield Shield Final was being played, with many ensuing highlights following in the past three decades.

"Today's decision gives us certainty after many years without clarity. We now stand at the starting line as Queensland prepares to unveil a signature stadium that will be known the world over."

The Gabba hosted its first Test in 1931 and has staged 67 men's matches alongside two women's Tests with the most recent being the rain-affected draw in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It became the traditional starting point for Australian Test summers although that had changed in recent seasons with Perth staging the opening game as it will against England in 2025-26. The Brisbane Test is the second of the series and will be a day-night encounter.

While it remains uncertain what international cricket the Gabba will host after next summer, it will likely stage at least white-ball matches and could still hold Test cricket again before being consigned to rubble.