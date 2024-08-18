Is this the end for the Gabba?

Cricket Australia chair says, "the Gabba has a use for life that ends in 2030. We need a solution, and are working on it"

The Ashes encounter in 2025-26 will be the 49th consecutive season of Test cricket at the Gabba, but there may be no half-century • Getty Images

On Sunday it was confirmed that Queensland Cricket had only signed a two-year hosting agreement with Cricket Australia which means beyond the upcoming India Test and next year's men's Ashes fixture there is great uncertainty when, or if, the famous ground will be back on the schedule.

The Ashes encounter in 2025-26 will be the 49th consecutive season of Test cricket at the Gabba, but there will be no half-century with it not having one of the four New Zealand Tests the following year. There are, however, discussions ongoing about white-ball internationals with England due to visit that summer for ODIs and T20Is.

The Gabba is coming towards the end of its viable working life in 2030. Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics and initially, there had been plans to completely rebuild the venue, but that was ditched by the Queensland government due to costs and instead, there is expected to be a renovation along with other stadiums in the city.

While a complete rebuild would have taken the stadium out of commission for a number of years, there is still uncertainty over whether it will be usable during a renovation.

In an open letter, the chair of Queensland Cricket Kirsten Pike and chief executive Terry Svenson outlined the organisation's frustrations and concerns for cricket in the state.

"The State Government's decision to not progress with its commitment to rebuild the Gabba and downgrade its proposed Olympic role has resulted in direct and indirect changes to how we proceed with our business," they wrote.

"It is deeply disappointing that the 2026-27 Gabba Test has become a casualty of the uncertainty around the infrastructure planning and development ahead of the 2032 Olympic preparations, specifically around the Gabba.

"…and while not being unduly alarmist, the potential outcome of this continuing uncertainty could have a significant impact on participation statewide and fan engagement across men's and women's cricket."

The future of the Gabba is under threat by new stadiums around the country, including a proposed indoor venue in Hobart • Tasmania Government

Speaking last week, former Australia and Queensland captain Allan Border called for a new multipurpose venue to be built in the city.

"It's sad, but they [Cricket Australia] have got to have some certainty, probably over the next four years, if they can use the Gabba or not," he told the Australian. "I'd be knocking down the Gabba and building a new venue from scratch at Victoria Park. A brand new 60,000-seat stadium suits rugby, cricket, Aussie rules and the Olympics, and the Gabba becomes housing."

Whatever the future of a major cricket venue in Brisbane, there could be a potential challenger on the horizon with Tasmania having ambitions to host indoor Test cricket in the proposed new Hobart stadium which is set to be ready in 2029. However, Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird said it was hard to envisage a future where Brisbane was not part of the regular Test schedule.

"That's hard to imagine, but we have to have the facilities and a ground that supports it," he said. "We want the fans to have the best experience as they come and see the world's best players.

"What we do know is the Gabba has a use for life that ends in 2030. We need a solution, and are working with the AFL as well on a long-term solution. We want a great venue in Brisbane, that can support Queensland Cricket and Australian cricket for years to come."

The Queensland Cricket letter added: "We remain hopeful that Test cricket will return to the Gabba after the summer of 2026-27 despite the current lack of detail and uncertainty surrounding the upgrades to the Gabba."

Queensland does have other smaller international venues. Allan Border Field in Brisbane regularly hosts the women's team and Australia A and the Gold Coast hosted a T20I against West Indies in 2022. In regional Queensland, Mackay is used while Townsville and Cairns hosted the T20I and ODI series respectively against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in 2022.