'He can be successful as an opener' - Watson thinks Smith should stay put

Who will open for Australia? Who should open for Australia? Should Steven Smith continue at the top of the order or shift back to number four? These questions have surrounded the Australian Test set-up for a while, and are only gaining traction ahead of India's visit to Australia next month.

"Steve Smith made the call to be able to go and open, and I think he should stay there". That's the verdict from Shane Watson as the clock ticks down to the year-end Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Obviously the safety blanket for him would be moving back to No. 4, but I would love to see him continue to take on the opening spot because he's got the skill to be able to do it," Watson said at the sidelines of the launch of the International Masters League in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Smith's move up the order following David Warner's retirement after the New Year's Test against Sydney has been a subject of widespread debate, with no clear winner. Watson himself had backed Cameron Green to succeed as Test opener before Smith's promotion, but has been convinced otherwise by Green's performances - headlined by a career-best match-winning 174 not out against New Zealand in Wellington.

"Cameron Green came in and batted at No. 4 and did a brilliant job," Watson said. "His hundred that he got in New Zealand was something very special and he's the perfect No. 4 candidate now with the future, moving forward."

As if not tricky enough already, Australia's situation has been further complicated as they sweat on Green's availability for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which starts in Perth on November 22. The 25-year-old allrounder was flown home from the UK following the third ODI against England after complaining of soreness in his lower back. He has had four previous stress fractures prior to his Test debut in 2020 but the exact nature of his current injury has yet to be confirmed. Cricket Australia's medical team have been carefully assessing scans over the past two weeks to map out a plan for his recovery with an announcement on his availability for the India series expected to come this week.

Smith's four-Test stint as opener so far has yielded 171 runs - over half of which came in one innings against West Indies - at an average of 28.50, but Watson thinks it's not a problem caused by his batting position.

"I believe the reason why he didn't do so well over the previous couple of Test matches is just [that] he was a little bit off with his technique," Watson said. "You see [saw] him getting out a couple of ways which I've never really seen him get out before.

"I know he would've had time just to go away, make some little technical adjustments, and if he opens and he makes those little adjustments, he can be incredibly successful as an opening batter knowing the incredible skill that he's got."

The Gabba will not host the first Test this summer • Getty Images

"I'm a traditionalist at heart. Growing up, the Gabba was always the first Test match and that's the Test match I used to go to," the former Australia allrounder said before highlighting the challenge Gabba poses to visiting sides.

"The Gabba is a more challenging place to play for the foreign teams because there's bounce, there's seam, there's swing, and it's hot and humid. So it just provides a few more challenges, whereas Perth, for example, it's not humid, the ball doesn't swing as much, doesn't necessarily seam as much as well.

"I always just love the Gabba as being the place for the touring team to be able to come in and have to try and just take on the Australian conditions at their most challenging."