If not Steven Smith, then who? Australia's opening debate

It's the major debate in Australian cricket: will Steven Smith be Usman Khawaja's opening partner for the Border-Gavaskar Test series against India in two months?

Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup in the Super Eight phase did not gain much traction back home, nor has there been a fervent following of the current white-ball tour of the UK for insights on the future direction of the T20I side or hints on how the ODI World Cup-winning side will look without the retired David Warner ahead of the Champions Trophy next year. There is a still eight ODIs and three T20Is before Australia play Test cricket again.

But such is the nature of how Australians follow the men's team, the long-term replacement for Warner in the Test side is of significant interest. Smith's four-match run as an opener has been roundly picked apart. Team-mates, former players, commentators, columnists and fans have, with the exception of the odd voice, said he should be moved back to No. 4 despite Smith being the one who requested to open in the first place

Smith's move allowed Cameron Green to return to the side at No. 4 and he responded with a match-winning 174 not out against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in March. Smith, however, endured a difficult tour of New Zealand as an opener. Having made 91 not out in his fourth innings in the role against the West Indies in January, proof in his own words that he could succeed in the role , he returned scores of 31, 0, 11 and 9 in Wellington and Christchurch on pitches that were very helpful for new-ball bowlers.

Steven Smith made 91 against West Indies but had a lean time in New Zealand • Getty Images

His comments on the opening position since have been noteworthy. Back in January, he spoke about a desire to open to give himself a fresh challenge late in his career and suggested that he was in for the long haul. Since then, he hasn't explicitly backtracked, but he did publicly note Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne's comments about their preference for him to return to No. 4. Khawaja was particularly pointed this week in doing Smith's bidding.

"He'll just probably never say it, so I'll say it for him," Khawaja told Fox Sports. "Opening is a very important spot … I still think we have the best Test player of my era in the side, in Steve Smith, and his best spot has been No. 4. I feel like the best balance for our team is Labuschagne three, Smith four."

It puts Australia's selectors in a bind. Coach Andrew McDonald said on SEN last week that no decision had been made and discussions were ongoing, although he reinforced that, barring injury, the incumbent top six from the New Zealand series would remain as the top six for the first Test against India. There will likely be an indication of the plans when the multi-format players are available for Shield cricket next month.

So, if it's not Smith who opens alongside Khawaja, which it still could be, then who is it?

Marnus Labuschagne's moving up one spot could be an option • Getty Images

This represents the simplest and least disruptive option to the current status quo, although it doesn't get Smith back to No. 4. Labuschagne and Smith could simply swap positions in the order. Labuschagne has opened 15 times in first-class cricket including as recently as May this year when he made 111 for Glamorgan against Middlesex . He has as much experience opening in first-class cricket as Smith, Green, Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh combined, with Green and Marsh having never done it.

Labuschagne only averages 34.86 opening in first-class cricket but he has scored two centuries, including one at the WACA back in 2016 when he was still trying to establish himself as a first-class player. He's also walked out to bat eight times in Test cricket with his team yet to score and countless other times in the opening overs.

Smith has eight Test centuries batting at No. 3 and averages 67.07 in that spot, higher than his 61.50 at No. 4, but he has not batted there since 2017. Part of Smith's desire to open was driven by the fact he had become frustrated by waiting too long to bat at No. 4 and first drop could be a comfortable halfway house for him. It would also mean that Green, Head and Marsh stay in their preferred spots at Nos. 4, 5 and 6.

But moving Labuschagne up from No. 3, where he has 11 Test centuries and averages 51.78, to open only to get Smith back to No. 3 might not appease the masses let alone Smith, Labuschagne and Khawaja.

Giving Cameron Green a chance to settle in the middle order would appear the preferred outcome • Getty Images

There was a brief period prior to Warner's retirement when there was a very real possibility that Green could open the batting. Green was preparing for it, spending time with batting coach Michael Di Venuto facing the new ball during Warner's final Test in Sydney when the allrounder was running the drinks. The selectors were seriously weighing up the option in their desire to pick their best six batters and add a sixth bowling option. Green was only spared the monumental task when Smith put his hand up.

Asking Green to add the opening role to his heavy portfolio would limit his bowling availability. Green is also on record stating that No. 4 is his preferred position, having dominated in that role for Western Australia, saying he feels a lot more comfortable there than he does at No. 6.

Could Travis Head carry is blazing strokeplay to the top of the order? • Getty Images

Khawaja has nominated Head as the best option to partner him and allow Smith to move back to No. 4. It is a theory that is gaining legs publicly, particularly given Head's white-ball wizardry at the top of the order and that he has opened the batting in Test cricket in India. But Australia's selectors made it very clear at the time that it was a horses for courses move to allow Head to try and get his side off to a rollicking start in conditions where the new ball rarely shifts sideways and there is very little extra bounce.

Head's mediocre record starting against spin in the subcontinent was also a factor. He was shifted back to No. 5 the moment Australia left India and immediately pounded 163 in the World Test Championship final against the same opposition. Head could well open the batting in Sri Lanka later in the summer, but the selectors clearly prefer his counterattacking brilliance at No. 5 in home conditions.

Head was asked last summer about potentially opening ahead of Warner's farewell and said his preference was to remain at No. 5 in Australian conditions, although it is unknown whether his stance has shifted.

It is understandable how Head has become a viable candidate in many people's eyes given his dominance at the top of the order in limited-overs cricket over the last 12 months. But it needs to be remembered that's Warner's ability to translate a devastating limited-overs opening record into becoming Australia's most prolific Test opener in history made him a unicorn in Australian cricket. Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist were outstanding ODI openers but remained counterattacking middle-order players in Test cricket for good reason.

There is one global example that could give Australia's selectors pause to consider Head as a full-time opener. India's Rohit Sharma started his first-class and Test career as a middle-order player while being a powerhouse at the top in white-ball cricket. Now he has carved out an excellent Test record as an opener in all conditions. Moving Head would allow Smith to move back to No. 4 and Green can slot in at No. 5 where he also has an outstanding first-class record.

Mitchell Marsh's counterattacking has been key at No. 6 • AFP/Getty Images

The case against both Green and Head also applies to Marsh. The West Australian has also made it very clear he would not be comfortable moving to the top of the order after taking so long to find his happy place at No. 6. He was Australia's most consistent Test batter last summer and rescued the side time and again with bold counterattacking innings coming in at four-down.

He has also been explicit in saying that his technique is not suited to batting any higher in the order, let alone against the opposition's best fast bowlers with a brand-new ball in seaming and bouncing conditions. Marsh's record in Shield cricket is testament to that where he remarkably averages just 29.98 for WA across 95 innings and has never batted higher than No. 5.

Like Green his bowling will be important across the summer, but his body is more fragile than Green's and will need even more management and rest. It is for that reason he could potentially not bowl a ball on Australia's 11-game white-ball tour of the UK.