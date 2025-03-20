Shakib cleared to bowl in County Championship and the Hundred by ECB
He was suspended from bowling after the ECB found his action to be illegal last September
Shakib Al Hasan's suspension from bowling in the County Championship and the Hundred has been lifted after his action was cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Shakib was suspended from bowling in top-flight domestic and international cricket after the ECB found his action to be illegal in September 2024 during his single County appearance. His action had been reported by the standing umpires while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset.
Shakib, who had never previously been reported in his professional career spanning 20 years, gave his third bowling assessment test at Loughborough University on March 9 and learnt of the outcome on Wednesday. All 22 deliveries during his test were cleared. A BCB statement further said that Shakib has "successfully remedied his action".
Shakib was first suspended from bowling in all forms of cricket in December. He failed his first test at Loughborough University, prompting the ECB to suspend him. In accordance with clause 11.3 of the ICC's regulations for illegal bowling actions, his suspension was automatically recognised and enforced by the ICC in international cricket and by all national cricket federations in their respective domestic competitions.
He failed a second test in Chennai in January, after which the Bangladesh selectors didn't pick him for the Champions Trophy, which was supposed to be his international swansong.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84