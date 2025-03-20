Shakib cleared to bowl in County Championship and the Hundred by ECB

Shakib, who had never previously been reported in his professional career spanning 20 years, gave his third bowling assessment test at Loughborough University on March 9 and learnt of the outcome on Wednesday. All 22 deliveries during his test were cleared. A BCB statement further said that Shakib has "successfully remedied his action".

Shakib was first suspended from bowling in all forms of cricket in December. He failed his first test at Loughborough University, prompting the ECB to suspend him. In accordance with clause 11.3 of the ICC's regulations for illegal bowling actions, his suspension was automatically recognised and enforced by the ICC in international cricket and by all national cricket federations in their respective domestic competitions.