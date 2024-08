Shakib Al Hasan could be in line to play one County Championship game next month with Surrey working on a deal to bring him in, before he leaves for Bangladesh's tour of India . The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reportedly issued him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the match, set to be played from September 9, against Somerset in Taunton . Surrey will be without all of their England players as that round coincides with the end of the ongoing Sri Lanka Test series and the start of the Australia white-ball series.

From London, Shakib will fly to Chennai where Bangladesh play their first Test against India from September 19. Bangladesh are set to play two Tests and three T20Is against India, before their home series against South Africa in October. Shakib is currently playing in the Test series in Pakistan

A former member of parliament in Bangladesh's previous government, Shakib is among 147 people against whom charges have been filed in connection with an alleged murder during the protests in Bangladesh in early August. At that time, Shakib was out of the country, playing in the Global T20 Canada.

The BCB had said that Shakib can continue playing for Bangladesh since the investigation is in its nascent stages. "It's an FIR (first information report), there are a lot of legal procedures left to prove someone guilty following the filing of FIR," new BCB chief Faruque Ahmed told the Dhaka-based the Daily Star on Tuesday. "At this moment there is no bar on Shakib to continue playing. We have responded to the legal notice served to us and we have said the same thing (no bar on Shakib playing in the UK) there too."

ESPNcricinfo has learned the ECB has the right to withhold Shakib's registration to play in their domestic system even if he is granted a UK visa.

Bangladesh's Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs adviser, Asif Nazrul, said on Wednesday it was unlikely for Shakib to be arrested.

"This is a matter for the police administration," Nazrul told reporters in Dhaka. "We have tried to say as much as we can. Filing a case does not mean an arrest. I believe our Ministry of Home Affairs will take steps to ensure that no one becomes overly enthusiastic about making an arrest. I hope Shakib will not be arrested. As far as I know, our police force has been given certain instructions."