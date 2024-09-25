Shakib 'eligible for selection' for Kanpur Test against India

Shakib was at Bangladesh's training session in Kanpur on Wednesday although his stint didn't last too long. His performance was noticeably below par in the first Test in Chennai , where he did not bowl until the 53rd over of India's first innings and was uncharacteristically expensive. While it was mentioned on the broadcast that Shakib may have been struggling with a finger injury, Bangladesh's batting coach David Hemp said he was unaware of that in Chennai and Hathurusinghe reiterated that stance in Kanpur.

"I haven't heard anything officially or any complaints (about Shakib)," he said. "There is no doubt about that at the moment. I haven't heard from my physio or from anyone. He's still eligible for selection."

Shakib had figures of 0 for 50 in eight overs and 0 for 79 in 13 overs in Chennai, and scored 32 and 25 in Bangladesh's 280-run defeat. When asked whether Shakib's performance had upset him, Hathurisinghe replied, "I'm not. I'm upset not about his performance but our overall performance, we could have done better. I'm sure that he also thinks that he can perform better. We all know what he's capable of. I think he batted really well in the second innings. He couldn't go on. Not because of lack of pride. It's sheer quality of the opposition."

Trailing the two-match series 0-1, Bangladesh are in need of a better batting performance, particularly in the first innings. Conditions in Kanpur may help, with the pitch expected to be less lively than the one in Chennai.

Hathurisinghe said the players had talked about their shortcomings and it was about "whether we're able to do that in the middle. We have our KPIs, what we want, and we normally talk about if you make a start, make it big. That's the biggest concern, because some of the guys got 30 balls (and then got out). In cricket, it's the hardest thing to get in. But then, this team, India, has been posing different challenges, so we know that as well. So we have to be better for longer."

Bangladesh had their left-hand heavy top-order picked apart by India's quicks in Chennai. They have the option of bring in the right-hander Mahmudul Hasan Joy but that decision will not be a knee-jerk one.