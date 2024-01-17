First-ball joy: Shamar Joseph starts Test cricket with Steven Smith's wicket

The quick bowler became the 23rd men's player to claim a wicket with their opening delivery in Test cricket

Shamar Joseph , the West Indies fast bowler with just five first-class matches under his belt, made a remarkable start to his Test career when he removed Steven Smith with his first ball during West Indies' first Test against Australia in Adelaide

Joseph, 24, had already made an impression on the opening day in Adelaide when he struck 36 in a last-wicket stand of 55 with Kemar Roach.

But it was when he was given the ball for the ninth over of Australia's innings that he wrote himself a place in the game's history. Hitting a good length outside off with his first delivery, he drew Smith - opening for the first time in Tests - into playing, and the thick edge was well held at third slip.

It made him the 23rd bowler to take a wicket with his first ball in men's Tests, and just the second West Indian after Tyrell Johnson against England at The Oval in 1939.

There is another member of the club playing in this Test: Nathan Lyon struck with his first delivery on debut against Sri Lanka in 2011

Joseph, who is from the small village of Baracara in Guyana, was one of three debutants included in West Indies' side, alongside Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves. He had made a mark on last year during West Indies A's tour of South Africa, where he claimed 12 wickets.