Sharfuddoula becomes first Bangladeshi in ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

The ICC has appointed Sharfuddoula in its elite panel of umpires, making him the first Bangladeshi to be included into the group. The new panel of match referees, however, doesn't include veteran Chris Broad who has officiated in the third most number of international matches.

Broad, who has been in the elite panel since 2003, has officiated in 123 Tests, 361 ODIs and 135 T20Is. He was the match referee in the final of the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2021 World Test Championship.

"Chris Broad has been a valuable member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees over many years and has performed his role with distinction," Geoff Allardice, the ICC CEO said in an ICC release. "He was prepared to take difficult calls in the best interests of the game and was respected by players and officials from all over the cricketing world. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank Chris for his long and distinguished contribution to the game.

"I would also like to congratulate Sharfuddoula for his inclusion on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and to acknowledge his achievement of being the first umpire from Bangladesh to be selected on this panel. This is a well-deserved reward for many years of consistent performances in international matches and ICC tournaments."

Sharfuddoula, too, was delighted with his appointment at the highest level, something that he has been aiming for, for a very long time. A former left-arm spinner who played for Bangladesh in the 1994 ICC Trophy, Sharfuddoula took to umpiring in 2007. He made his ODI debut in 2010.

"It is a great honour to be named on the ICC Elite Panel. To be the first from my country on the panel makes it extra special and I look forward to justifying the faith shown in me," Sharfuddoula said. "I have had a fair bit of experience over the years and am ready for more challenging assignments. I would like to thank the ICC and the BCB for backing me and my other colleagues for all their help and guidance. I would also like to thank my family and friends for standing by and supporting me."

He has officiated in ten Tests, 63 ODIs and 44 T20Is in men's cricket. He has also featured in 41 women's international matches.

Last year, Sharfuddoula stood as an umpire in the ODI World Cup, becoming the first Bangladeshi to do so. He also stood in the Brisbane Test between Australia and West Indies earlier this year.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees: David Boon (Australia), Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India)