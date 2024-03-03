Pucovski retires hurt after being struck by bouncer

He was hit by a short ball from Riley Meredith while batting at No. 3 in Hobart

Will Pucovski has been subbed out of Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart after being forced to retire hurt after a sickening blow on the helmet from a Riley Meredith bouncer.

Pucovski was struck by the short ball from the second delivery he faced and immediately went down on his knees in the crease. The Cricket Australia doctor and Victoria physio were quickly into the middle but after some time to compose himself Pucovski was able to walk off the field unaided for further assessment.

Campbell Kellaway was brought into the XI as the concussion substitute. The match is in the fourth innings with Victoria chasing 442.

"Pucovski, who walked from the field, is being monitored by medical staff," a Cricket Victoria statement said. "More information will be provided at a later stage."

Pucovski has suffered multiple concussions throughout his career and last month returned from another spell on the sidelines where he made a century against New South Wales at the SCG.

He has also had time away from the game for his mental health and earlier this year spoke about he has learnt that there is a link between that and his concussions.

"The mental health has been a much bigger issue for me than even the concussions," he told the Vic State Cricket podcast. "I don't fear for my long-term health, it's more the mental health side that's been the tougher part."

"One day I'll be ready to tell my whole story and it will probably make a lot more sense," he added. "I've explained what I've been through to my inner circle of people and actually all the responses I've got have been like 'Jesus, I would never have guessed that in a million years, that doesn't even make sense to me'.

"It hasn't made sense to me for years, either, but I've been on this pathway to understand it all."