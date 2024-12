Maddinson's BBL in doubt, Short misses Shield for a wedding

Western Australia welcome back skipper Sam Whiteman from a side strain that has kept him out of the last three Shield matches. Stand-in skipper Ashton Turner has been ruled out with a side strain of his own which could affect his start to the BBL season as Perth Scorchers captain. Aaron Hardie remains unavailable due to a quad issue that he has carried since Australia's limited overs UK tour in September and is also pushing to be fit for the start of the BBL. Those two concerns for Perth Scorchers come on top of the injuries to Ashton Agar (shoulder) and Cooper Connolly (finger) who are also fighting to be fit for the start of the BBL.