What They Said About

'A guy who punched well above his weight'

Tributes poured in on social media after Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement

ESPNcricinfo staff
24-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shikhar Dhawan acknowledges the applause of the crowd, India v Australia, 4th ODI, Mohali, March 10, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan acknowledges the applause of the crowd  •  Getty Images

Shikhar Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket on Saturday. Having made his international debut in 2010, he bowed out with 269 appearances for India. Several cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to the left-hand opener.
Shikhar Dhawan

