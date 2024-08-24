'A guy who punched well above his weight'
Tributes poured in on social media after Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement
The cricket field will surely miss your flamboyance, @SDhawan25. Your smile, your style, and your love for the game have always been infectious. As you turn the page on your cricketing career, know that your legacy is forever etched in the hearts of fans and teammates alike.… pic.twitter.com/TR3TvbAj8w— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 24, 2024
Have always admired Shikhar Dhawan. Played with an endearing smile through his impressive successful international career. A guy who punched well above his weight. Made the most, & more, with what he had. Hats off! #ShikharRetires— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 24, 2024
Shikhi Pa, it's been an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you. Your energy, passion and dedication have been an inspiration to all of us. You've brought so much joy both on and off the field. Thank you for all the unforgettable memories. Wishing you the best in… pic.twitter.com/g8vnn5s0CD— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 24, 2024
The game will miss your flair and charisma, Gabbar.— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 24, 2024
Congrats on an incredible career. Best of luck with everything ahead. undefined@SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/RvzwD8SdzQ
As we see the start of one young and exciting lefties career last night, today we see the end of another older lefty legend.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 24, 2024
A rare breed are southpaws, treasured goods.
Congratulations to both!
Happy retirement my dear friend Shikar, you've been a superstar
Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future! @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/yE3mQjKXj5— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2024
An incredible journey comes to a close. Shikhar Dhawan, you've been a true inspiration on and off the field. You will always be the the true "GABBAR" of indian cricket. Best wishes for your new innings! #ShikharDhawan #CricketLegend #Retirement #Gabbar" pic.twitter.com/ofdMig8Ij7— (@MdShami11) August 24, 2024
Congrats on a fantastic career, Jatt Ji!— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 24, 2024
Pleasure to have shared the dressing room with someone as lively as you! You've always made the most of every chance, giving more than 100% on and off the field.
Your fearless knocks, especially in your favourite ICC tournaments and… pic.twitter.com/2tliBGizwk
Congratulations on an outstanding career, shikhi pa. It's been a pleasure sharing the field with you. Best of luck for your new chapter.@SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/mqhCgR8N7K— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 24, 2024
A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/Y4fMBbIIfR— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 24, 2024
Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn't look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always. https://t.co/jHvfLAhp14— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2024
Thank you for the memories, Gabbar - one of our greatest openers of all time. And good luck with whatever lies next. I'm sure you'll hit the ball out of the park there too. https://t.co/sQ3wMHxsvK— Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 24, 2024
Happy retirement Gabbar! @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/t3RzQQuiBp— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) August 24, 2024
You're an incredible man, Shikki bhai. I've always looked up to you and feel fortunate to have played under and alongside you.— Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) August 24, 2024
Wishing you continued success and all the very best for all your upcoming endeavours @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/OT3sH7pR0b
Shikhar,— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 24, 2024
From being my first under19 roommate to starting in the IPL together , its been Fun to share the dressing room with .
You have become such a terrific player over the years and your journey has been an absolute pleasure to have been a part of.
All the very best for… pic.twitter.com/vsJbI2GVTE
Wishing you a happy retirement, @SDhawan25! It was an honour to play alongside you and watch you entertain millions with your fearless batting. Here's to new beginnings! pic.twitter.com/aNu6s8mMzj— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2024
Congratulations @SDhawan25, on a remarkable career filled with countless milestones! It was an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you, brother. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors. Onwards and upwards! #legend https://t.co/0WfLs18cWa— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 24, 2024
Happy retirement Shikhar bhaiya— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 24, 2024
There's no one like you pic.twitter.com/kMZeOchE5R
Your aura on the field was as powerful as your ability to keep the dressing room alive with your humor and cool demeanor. You have left a lasting legacy and impact on the game. Cheers to an amazing career Shikhi bhai and to the adventures that lie ahead. @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/HTBBqBRxKp— Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) August 24, 2024
Champion ! @SDhawan25 .Amazing career. Such a inspirational cricketer . Was a pleasure sharing the room with you in early stages of my career playing the challengers trophy and then later for the Sunrisers . Well done brother .Your journey has been exceptional.— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) August 24, 2024
Many congratulations Shikhar on a fantastic career.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2024
The thing I loved about Shikhar apart from the fact that he was a fabulous cricketer, was the person that he was, always amicable and looking at the positives in every situation. Wish you all the best @SDhawan25 in the journey… https://t.co/MHlfDpSdsv
Your hard work and passion for the sport has been exemplary, Shikhar.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 24, 2024
Congrats on a wonderful career.
Wishing you an even better second innings. I'm sure you'll keep entertaining your fans for years to come https://t.co/yVyhrEdnNq
Khush reh mere veer @SDhawan25 Happy retirement you are a gem pic.twitter.com/Art932kxBC— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 24, 2024
10,000 runs for Team India! What a fabulous career, Shera @SDhawan25 As I told you, life is just beginning now. Well done, and welcome to the retired players' club! pic.twitter.com/JsFoLHFSiL— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 24, 2024
You have always been a fierce competitor from the very beginning. Always loved playing with and against you dear brother @SDhawan25 . Wishing you a great second innings ahead pic.twitter.com/B7phELTrx7— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 24, 2024
Jatt ji, congratulations on an incredible journey in our beautiful game! Thank you for being a guiding light and a big brother both on and off the field. Wishing you the best in your next chapter! pic.twitter.com/DHkvFGfsD5— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 24, 2024