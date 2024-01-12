Dube: I wanted to implement what I've learnt from Dhoni on finishing games

He credits both Dhoni and Rohit for backing him on the big stage

Dube's half-century and bowling figures of 1 for 9 from two overs headlined India's six-wicket victory as he returned to the T20I XI for the first time since the Asian Games in October last year.

"When I came to bat, I wanted to implement what I have learnt from MS Dhoni about finishing games," Dube told the host broadcaster. "I keep speaking to Mahi bhai. He tells me how to tackle different situations. He has given me two, three tips and rated my batting. So, I feel if he rates my batting then I'll keep playing well. My confidence went up because of that.

"In a T20 it's important for a batter to finish games off while chasing so doing that for the team felt very good," he told bcci.tv.

After the Asian Games, Dube was picked for the home T20Is against Australia but did not get a game and was left out of the away series against South Africa, where India played without a pace-bowling allrounder. Dube could be seen as a back-up for Hardik Pandya, who is currently injured, for the T20 World Cup.

"It feels very special because I'm back in the Indian team after a long time. This was important," he said. "Both [Dhoni and Rohit] allow me to bat higher in the order. There's a lot of work to be done and I know they will back me and want me to do well. So, that makes me feel a lot more positive."

When asked what message Rohit gave him, Dube said: "He told me only one thing, 'keep playing this way, be positive in your game. You know you can score from anywhere and you can win us the game from anywhere'."

Dube bowled the ninth and 12th overs and dismissed Ibrahim Zadran for 25 with his second ball. His first over went for just two runs and the second for seven.

"The changes have not come suddenly," Dube said of his bowling. "In the off-season, I worked a lot on my fitness. After that, I bowled a lot in domestic cricket too so things kept improving. I was able to find the right areas and also generated decent pace."

The T20Is against Afghanistan is India's last series before the T20 World Cup in June, though the selection for that could depend on IPL performances. Dube, however, was not thinking too far ahead.