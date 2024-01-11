Matches (6)
SL v ZIM (1)
SA20 (1)
BBL 2023 (1)
AUS v WI (1)
Super Smash (1)
Super Smash [W] (1)
Live
1st T20I (N), Mohali, January 11, 2024, Afghanistan tour of India
Prev
Next
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
158/5
India FlagIndia
(6.3/20 ov, T:159) 45/2

India need 114 runs in 81 balls.

Current RR: 6.92
 • Required RR: 8.44
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/1 (7.80)
forecasterWin Probability:IND 65.72%AFG 34.28%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

India bowl, Jaiswal out with groin injury

Rahmat Shah makes his T20I debut after playing 106 ODIs and seven Tests

Deivarayan Muthu
11-Jan-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Jitesh Sharma got the keeper's gloves ahead of Sanju Samson&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Jitesh Sharma got the keeper's gloves ahead of Sanju Samson  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss: India opt to bowl vs Afghanistan
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in his first T20I in more than a year. Rohit last featured in T20Is during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was lined up to be India's first-choice opener along with Rohit, missed out with a sore right groin. Also unavailable, for personal reasons, was Virat Kohli. In the absence of Jaiswal, local boy Shubman Gill was slated to open the batting in Mohali.
India picked just two frontline quicks in Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar on a greenish Mohali pitch in chilly conditions. There was no room for Avesh Khan while Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings' seam-bowling allrounder Shivam Dube made the cut. India also selected three spinners - Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar. Jitesh Sharma, meanwhile, was picked as keeper ahead of Sanju Samson.
Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said he would have preferred to bowl first as well. Zadran is leading Afghanistan in the absence of designated captain Rashid Khan who continues to recover from a back surgery. The ace legspinner has been ruled out of the entire series against India.
Afghanistan handed a T20I debut to Rahmat Shah, who has played 106 ODIs and seven Test matches so far. The 30-year-old last played a T20 game in July 2022. The visitors picked just two spinners in Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mukesh Kumar.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran (capt), 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Azmatullah Omarzai, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
AfghanistanIndiaIndia vs AfghanistanAfghanistan in India

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
IND 65.72%
AFGIND
100%50%100%AFG InningsIND Innings

Current Over 7 • IND 45/2

IND needed 114 runs from 81 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

India bowl, Jaiswal out with groin injury

Rahmat Shah makes his T20I debut after playing 106 ODIs and seven Tests

India bowl, Jaiswal out with groin injury

India's template in focus in final T20I series before T20 World Cup 2024

While Afghanistan have a total of nine games ahead of the T20 World Cup, India only have the IPL after these three

India's template in focus in final T20I series before T20 World Cup 2024

Kohli to miss Mohali T20I for personal reasons

He is expected to be back for the second and third matches of the series

Kohli to miss Mohali T20I for personal reasons

Dravid locks in Rohit and Jaiswal as openers for Afghanistan T20Is

Head coach also confirmed that Ishan Kishan had asked for a break for this series and Shreyas Iyer was dropped, not rested

Dravid locks in Rohit and Jaiswal as openers for Afghanistan T20Is

Rashid Khan ruled out of T20I series against India

The legspinner, who is in recovery after undergoing lower-back surgery, has travelled with the team but will not feature in the series

Rashid Khan ruled out of T20I series against India
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RG Sharma
run out02
Shubman Gill
stumped2312
NT Tilak Varma
not out814
S Dube
not out1311
Extras(w 1)
Total45(2 wkts; 6.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved