India bowl, Jaiswal out with groin injury

India picked just two frontline quicks in Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar on a greenish Mohali pitch in chilly conditions. There was no room for Avesh Khan while Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings' seam-bowling allrounder Shivam Dube made the cut. India also selected three spinners - Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar. Jitesh Sharma, meanwhile, was picked as keeper ahead of Sanju Samson.