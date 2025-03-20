Shoaib Bashir set for loan spell with Glamorgan

England Test off spinner Shoaib Bashir is set to join Glamorgan for the start of the County Championship season on a short-term loan from Somerset, ESPNcricinfo understands.

With Bashir behind Jack Leach at Somerset, and the emergence of off-spinning allrounder Archie Vaughan, the county were happy to let Bashir leave Taunton on a temporary deal. The ECB helped facilitate the move to Glamorgan as Bashir is currently on a one-year central contract, and are keen for the 21-year old to get more playing time to hone is raw talent. The stint is understood to be for the first three matches of the season, starting at Sophia Gardens against Leicestershire on April 4, before away fixtures against Gloucestershire and Middlesex.

The move allows Glamorgan to cover for leg spinner Mason Crane who will miss the first three rounds with a shoulder injury. The acquisition of Bashir in the absence of Crane, who was due to partner Ben Kellaway - who bowls both left- and right-arm orthodox - allows the club to adhere to a plan of playing two spinners in their XI at the start of their Division Two campaign.

Bashir emerged as Ben Stokes' go-to spinner last year, with 49 wickets across 15 Tests, and will use the move to tune-up for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge which begins on May 22. The 21-year-old undertook a similar loan spell at Worcestershire last season - an arrangement Glamorgan were also interested in at the time - in what was a breakthrough 2024.

Propelled onto the international scene for the Test tour of India despite just six first-class appearances to his name, Bashir impressed with 17 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, in his first three caps. He soon usurped Leach as England's primary slow-bowling option for the home summer and marked that ascension with career-best red-ball figures of 5 for 41 in the second Test against West Indies, bowling England to victory at Trent Bridge.

Challenging series followed against Sri Lanka (six dismissals at 49.33) and in the winter against Pakistan (nine at 49.55) and New Zealand (eight at 51.75). And after taking just four wickets in three matches on England Lions' tour of Australia, including 1 for 74 in the unofficial Test against Australia A, the chance to start the summer with first-team cricket at Glamorgan will be vital given the high-profile engagements that lie ahead.

Bashir will hope to lock horns once more with India in this summer's five-match Test series, leading into the Ashes at the end of the year. At six-foot-four, his high release point, and a natural ability to impart overspin on the ball are regarded as vital characteristics for success on Australian pitches, something he was able to work on as part of Andrew Flintoff's Lions squad at the start of the year, with assistance from Lions spin-bowling coach Graeme Swann.

To date, just 11 of Bashir's 27 first-class appearances have come in the County Championship, and his current deal at Somerset is set to expire at the end of the summer, along with his central contract.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo at the start of the year, Bashir underlined a desire to improve his consistency and ability to hold up an end without shirking his wicket-taker responsibilities. "I'm 21 years old, right? I'm still learning. I've only played professional cricket for about, what, two or three years? It's just a work in progress."