Shreyanka Patil named in India A squad subject to fitness clearance

Patil's inclusion is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. She had suffered a finger injury during the Women's Asia Cup in July 2024 but returned to play the T20 World Cup in UAE in October. She then suffered another injury that ruled her out of the 2025 WPL. Patil had been included in the BCCI's central contracts list in March and was also one of three Indians picked in the draft for the Women's Caribbean Premier League in September.