Shreyanka Patil named in India A squad subject to fitness clearance
Radha Yadav to lead India A in T20s, one-dayers and a four-day match in Australia
Allrounder Shreyanka Patil has been included in the India A T20 squad for the upcoming three-match series in Australia following a long injury layoff.
Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was named captain of all three squads for the tour in August; India A also play three 50-over matches and one four-day match against Australia A. Radha took over the captaincy from Minnu Mani, who had led India A on their previous assignment, also a tour of Australia, last August. Mani is the vice-captain of the squads.
Patil's inclusion is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. She had suffered a finger injury during the Women's Asia Cup in July 2024 but returned to play the T20 World Cup in UAE in October. She then suffered another injury that ruled her out of the 2025 WPL. Patil had been included in the BCCI's central contracts list in March and was also one of three Indians picked in the draft for the Women's Caribbean Premier League in September.
Apart from Patil, legspinner Priya Mishra's inclusion in the one-day and the four-day squad also depends on fitness clearance. Mishra has played nine ODIs for India, the last of which was against Ireland in January.
Other notable inclusions for the A tour of Australia are batter Shafali Verma and fast bowler Titas Sadhu , who have been picked for all three formats.
The tour starts with the T20s in Mackay from August 7 followed by the one-day games in Norths from August 13. The only four-day fixture will be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane from August 21.
India A T20 squad
Radha Yadav (capt), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, D Vrinda, S Sajana, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor and Titas Sadhu
India A one-day and multi-day squad
Radha Yadav (capt), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor and Titas Sadhu