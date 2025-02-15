Sneh Rana replaces injured Shreyanka Patil at RCB
Rana played for Gujarat Giants in the first two seasons and went unsold in the auction last December
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) offspinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out from WPL 2025 due to injury. Spin-bowling allrounder Sneh Rana has replaced her in the squad. The details of Patil's injury are not known.
Rana had previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG) and also captained the team in the first season when Beth Mooney was sidelined by injury after the first game. Surprisingly, Rana went unsold in the auction held last December. She has now joined RCB for INR 30 lakh. She represented Giants 12 times and took six wickets with an economy of 9.02 for them in the WPL. Last month, she also led India C in the senior women's one-day Challenger Trophy and was the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in five matches.
Rana has also featured in 52 white-ball matches for India and picked up 53 wickets. She is currently not in India's scheme of things in limited-overs cricket, but she played in the one-off Test against South Africa in Chennai in June last year.
Heartbroken, but I will fly again. pic.twitter.com/et8VBYPO7q— Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) February 14, 2025
Patil was one of the standout performers for RCB in their title-winning run last year and finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps in eight matches, with an economy of 7.30. Overall, she has played 15 matches for RCB and has taken 19 wickets.
RCB had lost key players like Sophie Devine (unavailable), Kate Cross, Asha Sobhana and Sophie Molineux (all injured) ahead of the season. However, they kicked off this WPL with a pulsating six-wicket win over Giants in Vadodara on Friday.