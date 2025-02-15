Sneh Rana replaces injured Shreyanka Patil at RCB

Rana had previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG) and also captained the team in the first season when Beth Mooney was sidelined by injury after the first game. Surprisingly, Rana went unsold in the auction held last December. She has now joined RCB for INR 30 lakh. She represented Giants 12 times and took six wickets with an economy of 9.02 for them in the WPL. Last month, she also led India C in the senior women's one-day Challenger Trophy and was the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in five matches.