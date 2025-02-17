DC Women vs RCB Women, 4th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Vadodara, February 17, 2025, Women's Premier League
What will be the toss result?
DC-W Win & Bat
RCB-W Win & Bat
DC-W Win & Bowl
RCB-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
L
W
W
L
W
RCB Women
L
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 352 Runs • 39.11 Avg • 163.72 SR
DC-W10 M • 346 Runs • 34.6 Avg • 120.13 SR
RCB-W9 M • 396 Runs • 79.2 Avg • 130.69 SR
RCB-W10 M • 296 Runs • 29.6 Avg • 134.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 15.27 SR
DC-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 20.72 SR
RCB-W6 M • 7 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
RCB-W10 M • 7 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 24.14 SR
Squad
DC-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|17 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
Run-out calls in MI-DC game turn focus on rules around LED stumps
On three occasions, the third umpire ruled Capitals batters to be not out, seemingly not considering the stumps lighting up as the point at which the wicket should be considered broken
Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad star as DC seal last-ball thriller
It came down to two off the last ball and Arundhati Reddy had to put in a dive to make her ground and seal the win
Sneh Rana replaces injured Shreyanka Patil at RCB
Rana played for Gujarat Giants in the first two seasons and went unsold in the auction last December
Blow by brutal blow, Ghosh slays Giants on WPL opening night
It was #PlayBold the way RCB have always wanted it to be, and by the end of it, the WPL had it's biggest ever chase, completed with nine balls left