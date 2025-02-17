Matches (8)
DC Women vs RCB Women, 4th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Vadodara, February 17, 2025, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shafali Verma
10 M • 352 Runs • 39.11 Avg • 163.72 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 346 Runs • 34.6 Avg • 120.13 SR
EA Perry
9 M • 396 Runs • 79.2 Avg • 130.69 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 296 Runs • 29.6 Avg • 134.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Kapp
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 15.27 SR
S Pandey
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 20.72 SR
EA Perry
6 M • 7 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 7 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 24.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
-
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
-
Sneha Deepthi 
-
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days17 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

Run-out calls in MI-DC game turn focus on rules around LED stumps

On three occasions, the third umpire ruled Capitals batters to be not out, seemingly not considering the stumps lighting up as the point at which the wicket should be considered broken

Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad star as DC seal last-ball thriller

It came down to two off the last ball and Arundhati Reddy had to put in a dive to make her ground and seal the win

Sneh Rana replaces injured Shreyanka Patil at RCB

Rana played for Gujarat Giants in the first two seasons and went unsold in the auction last December

Blow by brutal blow, Ghosh slays Giants on WPL opening night

It was #PlayBold the way RCB have always wanted it to be, and by the end of it, the WPL had it's biggest ever chase, completed with nine balls left

Richa Ghosh credits RCB's match simulations for Vadodara heist

"They have been doing that in the nets in the last seven to eight days to all our bowlers," says Smriti Mandhana of Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja after record chase

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W11020.869
DC-W11020.050
MI-W1010-0.050
GG-W1010-0.869
UPW-W-----
