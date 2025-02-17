RCB opt to bowl with one change; Kapp and Jonassen fit again for DC

Toss Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to bowl vs Delhi Capitals

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana continued the trend of captains opting to chase in WPL 2025, after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals. Mandhana said RCB were expecting dew at night, which influenced their decision. All three games of this WPL so far have been won by teams chasing.

RCB made one change, bringing in left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht for their debutant from their last game, legspinner Prema Rawat who had bagged figures of 1 for 26 from two overs against Gujarat Giants.

Delhi Capitals may have lost the toss but were boosted by a full-strength squad that had been depleted by sickness in their opening game. Their overseas allrounders Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassan returned to the XI, in place of Alice Capsey and Niki Prasad, the Under-19 World Cup winning India captain who was Player of the Match against Mumbai Indians. It means DC will play five overseas players, an exception in the WPL when a team is playing an Associate player, in DC's case the Scotland keeper Sarah Bryce.

The game will be played on the same pitch as Sunday where GG had chased down 144 with two overs to spare against UP Warriorz. The square boundaries measure 58m and 50m, and the straight boundary 70m.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bist, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Ekta Bisht, 9 Kim Garth, 10 VJ Joshitha, 11 Renuka Singh.