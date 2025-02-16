Delhi Capitals take on RCB in a rematch of the last season's final
Both teams have started WPL 2025 with wins but they were far from clinical
Who's playing
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, February 17, 2025, 7.30pm IST
What to expect
It's a rematch of the last season's final. After topping the league stage in WPL 2024, DC must have fancied their chances of lifting the trophy. After all, they were playing at their home ground and had a 4-0 head-to-head record against RCB. However, they faltered at the final huddle for the second season in a row.
Both DC and RCB have started their 2025 campaign with a win. RCB beat Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener, while DC sealed a last-ball win against Mumbai Indians. But both wins were far from clinical. Chasing 202, RCB needed 79 from the last six overs before Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja took them over the line. Similarly, DC would have lost If not for the three contentious run-out decisions going their way.
Team news and likely XIs
With a sickness going around in their camp, DC had to go in with one fewer overseas player in their XI. But if Marizanne Kapp is available, she could replace Niki Prasad. Finding a place for Jess Jonassen may not be as easy, though.
Delhi Capitals (probable): 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Alice Capsey, 5 Marizanne Kapp/Niki Prasad, 6 Annabel Sutherland, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Shikha Pandey, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 Minnu Mani
With Shreyanka Patil ruled out of the tournament, RCB have signed Sneh Rana in a like-for-like replacement. Rana could be in the action straightaway, replacing Prema Rawat in the XI.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable): 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bist, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kim Garth, 10 VJ Joshitha, 11 Renuka Singh
Players to watch
Meg Lanning, who has retired from international cricket, looked rusty in DC's opening game. Shabnim Ismail beat her with pace on multiple occasions and eventually bowled her for 15 off 19 balls. Lanning and Shafali Verma's opening stands were the bedrock of DC's success in the first two seasons. The team will hope their captain is back to her best soon.
Smriti Mandhana does not seem to enjoy facing offspin, especially early on in her innings. In the previous match, she lasted just two balls against Ashleigh Gardner. DC are likely to test her with the same ploy. They have got not one but two offspinners: Alice Capsey and Minnu Mani. It will be interesting to see Mandhana's approach.
Key stats
- DC have a 4-1 head-to-head record against RCB.
- Lanning (691), Ellyse Perry (657) and Shafali (601) are the top three run-getters in the WPL. All three will be in action on Monday.
- No one has hit more sixes in the WPL than Shafali's 35. On average, she hits a six every ten balls.
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo