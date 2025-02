Delhi Capitals take on RCB in a rematch of the last season's final

Both DC and RCB have started their 2025 campaign with a win. RCB beat Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener, while DC sealed a last-ball win against Mumbai Indians . But both wins were far from clinical. Chasing 202, RCB needed 79 from the last six overs before Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja took them over the line. Similarly, DC would have lost If not for the three contentious run-out decisions going their way.