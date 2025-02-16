Run-out calls in MI-DC game turn focus on rules around LED stumps

Three contentious run-out decisions occurred in the closing stages of Delhi Capitals' (DC) last-ball win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Vadodara. In all three instances, third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan ruled not out, seemingly not considering the LED stumps lighting up as the point at which the wicket should be considered broken.

Former India captain Mithali Raj , in her role as commentator, said that two of those decisions - involving Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav - should have gone in favour of MI. "Pandey was given not out while the batter had the bat on the line," Raj said while speaking on JioHotstar after the match.

"When you dive and your bat first hits the ground [inside the crease] and then it [bounces up] because you have to dive full stretch, then it is not out. [But] with Radha Yadav, we can see the blade of the bat up. It is nowhere touching any part of the ground [inside] the crease [when the LED stumps light up]. That means she is out. The bat was never in the crease. That is pretty much out."

Appendix D of the WPL 2025 playing conditions has this to say on what constitutes the wicket being broken when there are LED stumps in play: "Where LED wickets are used, the moment at which the wicket has been put down shall be deemed to be the first frame in which the LED lights are illuminated and subsequent frames show the bail permanently removed from the top of the stumps."

The Pandey incident happened first ball for her, in the 18th over of Capitals' chase. After stepping across the stumps and missing a heave, she looked to steal a bye but was sent back by Niki Prasad. There was a direct-hit at the striker's end and, after the batters stole a bye on the deflection, the run-out appeal was referred to the TV umpire. The replays showed that Pandey's bat was on the line when the LED stumps first lit up. However, the TV umpire rolled forward and based her not-out decision on the next frame, in which the bails visibly came off the groove, by which time Pandey's bat was inside the crease.

Not sure why the umpire tonight has decided that the zinger bails are not applicable? Once bails lights up connection is lost therefore wicket is broken! That is in the playing conditions! Have seen more confusion in last 10 mins than ever before #WPL2025 #MIvDC #wpl #runout — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) February 15, 2025

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seemingly not pleased with the decision and had a chat with the on-field umpires N Janani and Anish Sahasrabudhe . The bye brought DC's equation down to 24 off 14 balls, and Pandey was run-out mid-way through the 19th.

Two balls after that, another mix-up meant Radha was diving to make her crease at the striker's end even while Prasad was also mid-pitch. The throw went to the striker's end - had it gone to the non-striker's end, Prasad would likely have been well short. Wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia broke the stumps even as Radha dived with the face of the bat up, with no part of the bat seemingly touching the ground beyond the crease line when the LED stumps lit up. Again, the umpire seemed to disregard this and base her decision on when the bails visibly lifted off their grove, by which time Radha was safe. She was given not out and she hit a six next ball, bringing the equation down to 10 off 6.

Have misunderstood the rules? Were those 2 run outs…out? #WPL — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 15, 2025