Matches (7)
Tri-Nation (1)
WPL (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Live
2nd Match (N), Vadodara, February 15, 2025, Women's Premier League
PrevNext

DC Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 9.42
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 51/2 (10.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:MI-W 187
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Delhi Capitals opt to bowl; debuts for Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad and Sanskriti Gupta

Lanning side there was a bit of sickness going around in the Delhi Capitals side

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
15-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
4:33

Mithali Raj: Rodrigues should bat at No. 3 for Capitals

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning made the expected choice of bowling in the second game of WPL 2025, against Mumbai Indians. Lanning cited the tournament-opening run-fest of 403 runs which saw the chasing side (RCB) win. Dew could also play a role later in the evening which could make bowling tougher in the second innings.
DC and MI are among the most consistent WPL sides. After topping the league stages in both seasons, DC finished runners-up on both occasions, and hence Lanning said they want to stick to the "formula that's worked for us." She also said there was a bit of sickness going around in the side which meant debuts for Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce and India's Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Niki Prasad.
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur wanted to bowl as well. She also said they "don't want to try anything new," but have a debut in their side as well, in 20-year-old offspin allrounder Sanskriti Gupta from Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai are without their lead Indian pace-bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar because of injury and she has been replaced by Prasad's Under-19 team-mate Parunika Sisodia.
The game will be played on the same pitch as Friday night, which had skewed square boundaries of 50m and 60m.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Shikha Pandey, 9 Arundhati Reddy, 10 Minnu Mani, 11 Radha Yadav
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 S Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Jintimani Kalita, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals WomenMumbai Indians WomenMI Women vs DC WomenWomen's Premier League

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
MI-W 88.94%
MI-WDC-W
100%50%100%MI-W InningsDC-W Innings

Over 14 • MI-W 132/4

Amelia Kerr run out (Mani) 9 (9b 1x4 0x6) SR: 100
W
Live Forecast: MI-W 197
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
MI Women Innings
Player NameRB
YH Bhatia
bowled119
HK Matthews
caught02
Nat Sciver-Brunt
not out5843
H Kaur
caught4222
AC Kerr
run out99
S Sajana
not out11
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 7)
Total132(4 wkts; 14 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W11020.869
GG-W1010-0.869
DC-W-----
MI-W-----
UPW-W-----
Full Table