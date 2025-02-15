Delhi Capitals opt to bowl; debuts for Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad and Sanskriti Gupta
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning made the expected choice of bowling in the second game of WPL 2025, against Mumbai Indians. Lanning cited the tournament-opening run-fest of 403 runs which saw the chasing side (RCB) win. Dew could also play a role later in the evening which could make bowling tougher in the second innings.
DC and MI are among the most consistent WPL sides. After topping the league stages in both seasons, DC finished runners-up on both occasions, and hence Lanning said they want to stick to the "formula that's worked for us." She also said there was a bit of sickness going around in the side which meant debuts for Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce and India's Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Niki Prasad.
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur wanted to bowl as well. She also said they "don't want to try anything new," but have a debut in their side as well, in 20-year-old offspin allrounder Sanskriti Gupta from Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai are without their lead Indian pace-bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar because of injury and she has been replaced by Prasad's Under-19 team-mate Parunika Sisodia.
The game will be played on the same pitch as Friday night, which had skewed square boundaries of 50m and 60m.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Shikha Pandey, 9 Arundhati Reddy, 10 Minnu Mani, 11 Radha Yadav
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 S Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Jintimani Kalita, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque
