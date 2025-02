DC bank on in-form Shafali in rematch of 2023 final against MI

The contest is not only a rematch of the 2023 WPL final, but also a repeat of the first match of last season which ended in a thrilling last-ball finish. MI may have come out victorious both times, but DC are two-time finalists who have also finished on top of the table on both occasions. The Meg Lanning- Shafali Verma partnership has been among the highlights for DC over the last two seasons. The pair has the most partnership runs in the tournament - 868 runs in 18 innings - and also hold the record for the highest-ever WPL partnership of 162.