Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WPL (1)
Australia 1-Day (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
Challenge League Group B (2)
DC Women vs MI Women, 2nd Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (N), Vadodara, February 15, 2025, Women's Premier League
What will be the toss result?
DC-W Win & Bat
MI-W Win & Bat
DC-W Win & Bowl
MI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
W
L
W
W
L
MI Women
L
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 366 Runs • 36.6 Avg • 122.81 SR
DC-W10 M • 320 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 159.2 SR
MI-W8 M • 305 Runs • 50.83 Avg • 133.18 SR
MI-W10 M • 232 Runs • 25.78 Avg • 116.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 14.5 SR
DC-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 17.45 SR
MI-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 19.2 SR
MI-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 18.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
MI-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|15 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
Mandhana's defending champs take on Gardner's Giants to kick off WPL 2025
Ellyse Perry, who recently suffered a hip injury, could be a doubtful starter for RCB
Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana ruled out of WPL 2025 with injuries
Parunika Sisodia and Nuzhat Parween will replace them at MI and RCB respectively
From home-schooling, to attacking mindsets: how the WPL is changing life for young Indian women
The WPL has opened pathways that didn't previously exist, giving budding cricketers from across the country direction and motivation
Lanning seeks WPL glory without 'changing too much' at Delhi Capitals
They enter this WPL after losing back-to-back finals, as Lanning looks to work on "just some small things here and there"