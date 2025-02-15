Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WPL (1)
Australia 1-Day (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
Challenge League Group B (2)

DC Women vs MI Women, 2nd Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (N), Vadodara, February 15, 2025, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Lanning
10 M • 366 Runs • 36.6 Avg • 122.81 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 320 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 159.2 SR
H Kaur
8 M • 305 Runs • 50.83 Avg • 133.18 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 232 Runs • 25.78 Avg • 116.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JL Jonassen
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 14.5 SR
M Kapp
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 17.45 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 19.2 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 18.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
MI-W
Player
Role
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
-
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
-
Sneha Deepthi 
-
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days15 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

Mandhana's defending champs take on Gardner's Giants to kick off WPL 2025

Ellyse Perry, who recently suffered a hip injury, could be a doubtful starter for RCB

Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana ruled out of WPL 2025 with injuries

Parunika Sisodia and Nuzhat Parween will replace them at MI and RCB respectively

From home-schooling, to attacking mindsets: how the WPL is changing life for young Indian women

The WPL has opened pathways that didn't previously exist, giving budding cricketers from across the country direction and motivation

Lanning seeks WPL glory without 'changing too much' at Delhi Capitals

They enter this WPL after losing back-to-back finals, as Lanning looks to work on "just some small things here and there"

Harmanpreet Kaur: 'If a player can handle the pressure in the WPL, they can handle it anywhere'

The Mumbai Indians captain looks ahead to the third season of the competition her side won in its inaugural year

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W-----
GG-W-----
MI-W-----
RCB-W-----
UPW-W-----
Full Table