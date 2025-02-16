Giants bowl first, Warriorz hand debuts to Goud and King

Toss Gujarat Giants opt to bowl vs UP Warriorz



Gujarat Giants captain Ash Gardner won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz in Giants' second game of the season in Vadodara.

"The dew plays a hand but I also think it is a hard ground to defend on. So we need to take wickets early," Gardner said. Giants, who lost their opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after posting 201, remain unchanged.

This is Warriorz first game of the season. Led by Deepti Sharma, they handed debuts to young, uncapped Indian fast bowler Kranti Goud and Australia legspinner Alana King . Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris are their other overseas players.

Warriorz are without their star opener and former captain Alyssa Healy, who has been sidelined from the WPL due to a stress injury in her right foot.

UP Warriorz: Uma Chetry (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud