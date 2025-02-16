Matches (6)
3rd Match (N), Vadodara, February 16, 2025, Women's Premier League
Giants bowl first, Warriorz hand debuts to Goud and King

Giants were unchanged from their season-opener, where they posted 201 but still lost

Srinidhi Ramanujam
16-Feb-2025 • 38 mins ago
Kranti Goud in her UP Warriorz jersey, Februrary 2025

Kranti Goud will get her first go for UP Warriorz  •  UP Warriorz

Toss Gujarat Giants opt to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Gujarat Giants captain Ash Gardner won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz in Giants' second game of the season in Vadodara.
"The dew plays a hand but I also think it is a hard ground to defend on. So we need to take wickets early," Gardner said. Giants, who lost their opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after posting 201, remain unchanged.
This is Warriorz first game of the season. Led by Deepti Sharma, they handed debuts to young, uncapped Indian fast bowler Kranti Goud and Australia legspinner Alana King. Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris are their other overseas players.
Warriorz are without their star opener and former captain Alyssa Healy, who has been sidelined from the WPL due to a stress injury in her right foot.
UP Warriorz: Uma Chetry (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

UPW Women Innings
Player NameRB
KP Navgire
lbw158
D Vrinda
bowled68
U Chetry
not out1320
DB Sharma
not out1912
Extras(w 2)
Total55(2 wkts; 7.6 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W11020.869
DC-W11020.050
MI-W1010-0.050
GG-W1010-0.869
UPW-W-----
Full Table