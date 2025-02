Inexperienced Indian players in focus as Warriorz face Giants

Even a total of 201 wasn't enough to defend for Gujarat Giants in their last game. The six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru exposed their reliance on their four overseas players. Captain Ash Gardner did most of the heavy lifting, both with bat and ball, while Beth Mooney chimed in with a fifty. A familiar issue that has been ailing them for the last two seasons has not been addressed yet: the inexperience in bowling attack. Giants will want their Indian players to step up if they don't want their campaign to derail from here.