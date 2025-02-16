Matches (10)
WPL (2)
Tri-Nation (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
GG Women vs UPW Women, 3rd Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Vadodara, February 16, 2025, Women's Premier League
What will be the toss result?
GG-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
GG-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GG Women
W
L
W
L
L
UPW Women
W
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W9 M • 341 Runs • 48.71 Avg • 139.75 SR
GG-W10 M • 259 Runs • 28.78 Avg • 140.76 SR
UPW-W10 M • 314 Runs • 62.8 Avg • 128.68 SR
UPW-W9 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 134.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 19.63 SR
GG-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 20.3 SR
UPW-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 16.92 SR
UPW-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 22.7 SR
Squad
GG-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|16 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
Richa Ghosh credits RCB's match simulations for Vadodara heist
"They have been doing that in the nets in the last seven to eight days to all our bowlers," says Smriti Mandhana of Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja after record chase
Stats - RCB kick off WPL 2025 with the tournament's highest-ever chase
A record number of runs were scored on Friday night in Vadodara, and Ashleigh Gardner equalled the record for the most sixes in an innings but still ended up on the losing side
Ghosh, Ahuja script stunning comeback as RCB complete WPL's biggest chase
They put on an unbroken 93 off just 37 balls as RCB chased down 202 in a canter against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara
DC bank on in-form Shafali in rematch of 2023 final against MI
While Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the WPL for MI, DC have no injury concerns or player-unavailability issues