GG Women vs UPW Women, 3rd Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Vadodara, February 16, 2025, Women's Premier League
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

What will be the toss result?
GG-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
GG-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
9 M • 341 Runs • 48.71 Avg • 139.75 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 259 Runs • 28.78 Avg • 140.76 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 314 Runs • 62.8 Avg • 128.68 SR
GM Harris
9 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 134.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TP Kanwar
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 19.63 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 20.3 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 16.92 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 22.7 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
GG-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
Ashleigh Gardner (c)
Allrounder
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Bharti Fulmali 
Middle order Batter
Kashvee Gautam 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Mannat Kashyap 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Meghna Singh 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Prakashika Naik 
Bowler
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Shabnam Shakil 
Bowler
Simran Shaikh 
Middle order Batter
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days16 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

Richa Ghosh credits RCB's match simulations for Vadodara heist

"They have been doing that in the nets in the last seven to eight days to all our bowlers," says Smriti Mandhana of Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja after record chase

Richa Ghosh credits RCB's match simulations for Vadodara heist

Stats - RCB kick off WPL 2025 with the tournament's highest-ever chase

A record number of runs were scored on Friday night in Vadodara, and Ashleigh Gardner equalled the record for the most sixes in an innings but still ended up on the losing side

Stats - RCB kick off WPL 2025 with the tournament's highest-ever chase

Ghosh, Ahuja script stunning comeback as RCB complete WPL's biggest chase

They put on an unbroken 93 off just 37 balls as RCB chased down 202 in a canter against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara

Ghosh, Ahuja script stunning comeback as RCB complete WPL's biggest chase

DC bank on in-form Shafali in rematch of 2023 final against MI

While Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the WPL for MI, DC have no injury concerns or player-unavailability issues

DC bank on in-form Shafali in rematch of 2023 final against MI

How Kranti Goud's need for speed found her a place with the UP Warriorz

The fast-bowling allrounder from rural Madhya Pradesh grabbed every cricketing opportunity that came her way and now finds herself heading to the WPL

How Kranti Goud's need for speed found her a place with the UP Warriorz
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W11020.869
GG-W1010-0.869
DC-W-----
MI-W-----
UPW-W-----
Full Table