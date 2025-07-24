Shreyanka Patil, Priya Mishra ruled out of India A women's tour of Australia
Dhara Gujjar and Prema Rawat have been added to all three squads, while Yastika Bhatia has also been included in the one-day squad
Offspinner Shreyanka Patil and legspinner Priya Mishra have been ruled out of the India A women's tour of Australia due to injuries.
While the pair was initially included in the squad for the multi-format tour - Patil in the T20 and Mishra in the one-day and four-day squad - their participation was subject to fitness clearance. It has now been confirmed that they have not recovered in time and will continue rehabilitating at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
"Both players remain under the care of the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence and are currently undergoing their Return-to-Play protocols," a BCCI statemen said.
Patil has been out of action for a while now. She had suffered a finger injury during the women's Asia Cup in July last year but played at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October. Another injury, however, ruled her out of the WPL 2025. With Patil and Mishra out, Bengal batter Dhara Gujjar and Uttarakhand allrounder Prema Rawat have now been added to the squad across all three formats. Gujjar was earlier part of the one-day and four-day squads, while Rawat was only included in the T20 squad.
In addition, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has also been included in the one-day squad. Bhatia played at the WPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians earlier this year and more recently participated in two tour games against ECB Development Women's XI.
India's multi-format tour of Australia starts with the T20s from August 7 in Mackay, and will run until August 10. That will be followed by the one-day games in Norths on August 13, 15 and 17. The only four-day fixture will be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane from August 21.
Radha Yadav will captain all three sides, which also includes Shafali Verma across formats.
India A's updated T20 squad: Radha Yadav (capt), Minnu Mani (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Dhara Gujjar
India A's updated one-day squad: Radha Yadav (capt), Minnu Mani (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat, Yastika Bhatia
India A's updated four-day squad: Radha Yadav (capt), Minnu Mani (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat